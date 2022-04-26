Police blotter: Realty burglarized; reports of suspicious vehicles lead to arrests; multiple violations

Butte police reports

Business burglarized

It was reported Monday morning that a burglary had taken place at the Butte Real Estate Group, 820 W. Platinum St. A number of items were taken, including several computers and two televisions. A router was also missing but was found later west of the business.

Suspicious cars

At about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were at the Super 8, 2929 Harrison Ave., to question two people who were in a suspicious car parked in the lot. One of the persons in the car was Jesse Ray Ketelsen, 32, of Butte who had several warrants out for his arrest, including felony theft, felony and misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction and Montana Highway Patrol warrants, and the misdemeanor offense of violation of protection order. He was taken to jail.

Just before midnight Monday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Edwards to investigate a suspicious car that was reportedly going up and down the street multiple times. The car was then seen headed north on Sheridan and shortly thereafter, the car was parked. Two women got out of the vehicle and when asked what they were up to, Angela Sharon Jester, 36, of Butte told an officer she wasn’t going to say. She also refused to reveal her name. Jester finally relented and gave the information. Turns out she had several warrants for her arrest, including a $25,000 warrant out of Beaverhead County for jumping bail. So, off to jail she went.

Late Monday night, another suspicious vehicle at Ace Hardware, 2607 Harrison Ave., was brought to an officer’s attention. Standing near a dumpster in the parking lot was Jason Hanham Whittington, 41, of Butte, who told the officer he was hoping to find some tools. Turns out he had six warrants out for his arrest for criminal contempt. He also had no license plates on his car and was driving without any liability insurance. He was transported without incident to the Butte jail.

Felony warrant

Michael Glenn Brennan, 49, of Butte was arrested Monday night at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., on a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

MHP arrest

On Monday afternoon, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Christopher Thomas Williams, 46, of Butte near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and A Street for felony parole violation and the miscellaneous offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol (first offense), no license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and no liability insurance.

Miscellaneous reports

Sometime Monday morning, four rims with tires were taken from a residence in the 2500 block of Busch.

On Monday afternoon, a man reportedly was arguing with employees at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. He was told to leave and not come back.

It was reported early Monday night that a speaker had been stolen from a car parked at Sparky’s Garage, 222 E. Park St.

It was discovered at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday that a 2004 Arctic Fox camp trailer was stolen from the rear of a residence in the 1900 block of South Montana Street.

