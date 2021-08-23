Police blotter: Rather go to jail; stolen four-wheeler; man punched; no lights or license; visitor jailed

Butte police reports
Rather go to jail
Police were called to the 300 block of South Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to talk to Ashley Arlene Wine, 30, of Butte who was causing a disturbance.
According to witnesses, she was threatening to have someone killed and refused to leave the area.
Wine was given ample time to leave the area and was even offered a ride to her next destination, but she told the officer she would “rather go to jail.”
Her wish was granted and she was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and criminal trespass to property.
Stolen four-wheeler
At 11 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer noticed a four-wheeler with a generator on it in the vicinity of Montana and Aluminum.
The officer tried to stop Benjamin Michael Bryant, 32, of Butte, who was now speeding to get away. The officer found Bryant on the four-wheeler stuck on the railroad tracks near Hamblin Heights.
Bryant took off running, but the officer caught up with him.
Turns out, the four-wheeler was stolen and now spray painted. The generator had been stolen as well.
He was jailed for the felony and misdemeanor offenses of buying/possessing stolen property, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, careless driving, eluding police, criminal contempt and obstructing a police officer.
Man punched
Just after midnight Saturday, Karen Jackson, 48, of Butte reportedly punched a man in the face in the 900 block of West Galena.
The man did have a small contusion above his right eye so Jackson was jailed for partner or family member assault.
Several offenses
At about 5 p.m. Friday, Hallie Ann Kern, 38, of Butte was seen on Montana and Granite streets driving a car with no license plate.
She ignored the police car’s flashing lights, but was finally stopped on Broadway Street.
She was jailed on a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant, driving without liability insurance, no license plates, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
While being booked, meth was found in her purse. Kern did not know who it belonged to but felony possession of dangerous drugs was added to the list.
Visitor jailed
At around noon Saturday, Justina Jean O’Hara, 32, of Butte went to the Butte Detention Center to visit an inmate.