Police blotter: Rather go to jail; stolen four-wheeler; man punched; no lights or license; visitor jailed

Butte police reports

Rather go to jail

Police were called to the 300 block of South Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to talk to Ashley Arlene Wine, 30, of Butte who was causing a disturbance.

According to witnesses, she was threatening to have someone killed and refused to leave the area.

Wine was given ample time to leave the area and was even offered a ride to her next destination, but she told the officer she would “rather go to jail.”

Her wish was granted and she was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct, failure to disperse and criminal trespass to property.

Stolen four-wheeler

At 11 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer noticed a four-wheeler with a generator on it in the vicinity of Montana and Aluminum.

The officer tried to stop Benjamin Michael Bryant, 32, of Butte, who was now speeding to get away. The officer found Bryant on the four-wheeler stuck on the railroad tracks near Hamblin Heights.

Bryant took off running, but the officer caught up with him.