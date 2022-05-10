Police blotter: Random whack in head; misdemeanor DUI; stolen car recovered; student spews salty language

Butte police reports

Whacked in the head

Late Monday morning, a 54-year-old man was walking into the Butte Public Library as Brennon Dale Hajek, 22, of Butte was walking out.

For some unknown reason, Hajek came up behind the man and hit him in the back of the head. The victim did not know Hajek, nor did he know the reason for the alleged attack.

When police arrived, Hajek tried to pull away from the arresting officer, but was eventually handcuffed.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and resisting arrest.

Wanted in Iowa

At about 4:30 p.m., a woman told police that she found her stolen car, a 1996 Subaru Legacy.

When officers arrived at the scene, Raymond Lloyd Jackson Jr., 42, of Davenport, Iowa, was with the car owner.

Jackson had a full-extradition, no bond warrant out of Iowa. He was taken to jail.

Misdemeanor DUI

Early Monday morning, Jolene Vaneasa Buell, 19, of Butte was traveling on Rowe Road in a 2014 Ford Focus. An officer noticed she was flashing her brights on and off and was swerving on the road.

When the officer stopped her, she reportedly appeared intoxicated and failed the on-site sobriety test.

Buell was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense) and improper use of lights.

Ranger recovered

It was reported Friday morning that a green Ford Ranger was taken from the 900 block of South Colorado Street. The vehicle was later recovered in Anaconda.

Tanks taken

Early Friday afternoon, two propane tanks were reported taken from trailers near 6100 Highway 10.

Seen arguing

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a man and woman were seen arguing in the 1100 block of South Main Street. The two decided to go their separate ways.

Fence cut

It was discovered Saturday morning that a resident’s fence in the 3600 block of Gaylord Avenue had been cut.

Out you go

A call came in about 2:30 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious male who appeared to be looking inside cars at the Park Street Parking Garage. Officers arrived and told the man to leave the premises.

Long gone

A man driving a 1993 Honda Accord got a flat tire Sunday afternoon on South Rocker Road. He left the car and when he came back to fix it, the Honda was long gone.

Window broken

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, a basement window was broken at a residence in the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue.

Salty language

A 14-year-old student at East Middle School was cited for disorderly conduct Monday morning at East Middle School, 2600 Grand Ave. She was reportedly cursing up a storm before police arrived.

Generator stolen

A generator weighing nearly 400 pounds was taken Monday morning from the back of a truck parked at the Town Pump in Rocker.

Several items

It was discovered Monday that sometime over the weekend, a building at the Butte-Silver Bow landfill had been broken into. Items taken included an air compressor, grease gun, two battery chargers, and a small Craftsman tool set.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.