Police blotter: Punching, pulling hair; car slamming; trouble in Rocker
Police blotter: Punching, pulling hair; car slamming; trouble in Rocker

Police reports:

Punching and pulling hair

Police say a 30-year-old Butte man got into a dispute with a woman Tuesday morning and allegedly punched her and pulled her hair.

They also accuse Dirk Kevin Ray of ramming her vehicle with his during the incident shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Harrison Avenue and Dewey Boulevard. He was arrested for felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor partner-family member assault and violating parole. He remained jailed Thursday.

Car slamming

A homeless woman was in a dispute with a man when she slammed the door of her car into another vehicle in the 3100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Jessica Daniels, 29, then resisted arrest and when taken to jail, officers found meth on her. She was booked for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal mischief and resisting arrests. She was still in jail Thursday morning.

Trouble in Rocker

Brendan O’Hara, 33, of Butte, was involved in a disturbance at the Red Lion Inn at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. When police showed, they discovered that O’Hara was wanted of four separate warrants out of Butte City Court. He was booked on the warrants and was still in jail Thursday with no bond set.

