Police blotter: Punching at bar; officers witness assault; unwanted male wanted on warrant

Butte police reports

Punching people

Sometime around 8 p.m. Wednesday, it is alleged that Cyndie Kay Perkio, 35, of Butte knocked a woman to the ground at the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., and then reportedly attacked a man as well.

Officers went looking for Perkio and two men standing outside Mac’s Tavern, 125 N. Main St., pointed to Perkio, who was sitting across the street. She was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Early morning arrest

Jimmy Richard Edwards, 45, of Butte was arrested around 2 a.m. Thursday for misdemeanor violation of protection order.

Assault witnessed

On Wednesday night, officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Oregon Avenue just in time to see Jamison Andrew Schafer, 29, of Butte reportedly push a woman to her hands and knees.

When Schafer left out the back door of the home, the officers were waiting and placed him into custody for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Unwanted man wanted

A call came in around 7 a.m. Wednesday about an unwanted man in the 1000 block of West Galena Street.

When officers arrived, the unwanted man, Darren Lee Smith, 46, of Butte, turned out to be a wanted man. He had felony warrants out for his arrest for violation of parole and criminal contempt and off to jail he went.

Refused to leave

Rebecca Daniel Palmer, 29, of Butte had been told numerous times by staff to stay away from the Rosalie Manor, 1125 S. Main St., and that she was not wanted there. Late Tuesday afternoon, she did not heed that warning and a 911 call was made.

Reportedly, even when officers arrived, Palmer refused to leave and for her stubbornness, was taken to jail for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

More reports

Someone was continually screaming in the 300 block of Green Acres, but when officers arrived, the screaming abruptly stopped.

The pool area at the KOA Campground, 1601 Kaw Ave., was reportedly vandalized.

Tools worth $200, including a DeWalt drill with batteries, were taken from a garage in the 3500 block of Moulton Reservoir Road.

Two intoxicated men standing in front of the Greyhound Bus Station, 1324 Harrison Ave., were reportedly throwing things onto Harrison Avenue but were able to get on a bus headed out of town before officers arrived.

Stolen from NorthWestern Energy, 400 Oxford St., was a green 2012 Arctic Cat ATV.

A woman and her friend stopped at Lisac’s Tri-Stop, 2544 Harrison Ave. When the woman returned, her friend, another woman, was gone, along with her gold 2004 Chevy Cavalier. The woman has yet to see her car or her friend.

People living in the 1000 block of Hornet Street reportedly heard gunshots coming from the Big M, but officers could find no evidence.