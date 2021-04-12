Police blotter: Pulling gun in Anaconda; asleep at wheel parts I and II; assault with basket

He took equipment and tools from vehicles and a fuel card that was later used at the Town Pump, 531 South Montana St. Police then received a call saying the van had been spotted in the area of the former Hennessy Market on Granite Street.

Police found Milstid asleep in the van and arrested him for felony burglary, felony sale of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor warrant out of Park County.

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL PART II

A Butte man was arrested early Monday morning on drug charges after police found him sleeping in a car that was blocking an alley near the 800 block of South Main Street.

Officers say 32-year-old James Daniel Wadelton was on probation and during a search of his car, they found syringes and methadone, as well as checks and other items that didn’t belong to him.

He was arrested on felony complaints of possessing dangerous drugs and violating probation and misdemeanor complaints of possessing drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

ASSAULT WITH LAUNDRY BASKET

Police say 32-year-old Tyler Alan Storey of Butte threw a laundry basket at someone during an argument late Sunday afternoon, striking the victim in the face.

Officers arrested him for misdemeanor partner-family member assault after responding to the disturbance in the 1900 block of Argyle Street.

