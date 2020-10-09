Police blotter: Protective order violation; outstanding warrant arrest; radio van stolen; truck break-in; random attack

Butte police reports:

Order violation

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Cindy Alane Charon, 39, of Butte went to a residence in the 1000 block of Arizona Street in violation of a protective order that was in effect.

By being at that residence, she was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Outstanding warrant

While responding to another call at around 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer witnessed Dennis Albert White, 48, of Butte and a woman arguing on the corner of Montana and Aluminum.

The officer stopped to check on the disturbance and discovered White had an arrest warrant out for him from Butte District Court for failure to appear.

White was arrested without incident and taken to the Butte Detention Center. Bond has been set at $50,000.

Radio van stolen