Police blotter: Protective order violation; outstanding warrant arrest; radio van stolen; truck break-in; random attack

Butte police reports:
Order violation
Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Cindy Alane Charon, 39, of Butte went to a residence in the 1000 block of Arizona Street in violation of a protective order that was in effect.
By being at that residence, she was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Outstanding warrant
While responding to another call at around 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer witnessed Dennis Albert White, 48, of Butte and a woman arguing on the corner of Montana and Aluminum.
The officer stopped to check on the disturbance and discovered White had an arrest warrant out for him from Butte District Court for failure to appear.
White was arrested without incident and taken to the Butte Detention Center. Bond has been set at $50,000.
Radio van stolen
The theft of a 1994 blue GMC Vandura van was reported to police Thursday morning. The van, which belongs to a local radio station, features the likeness of singers Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban on one side and Steven Tyler on the other side. Also visible on the back is “1370 Talk Radio.”
Truck break-in
Also reported Thursday morning was a vehicle break-in at the Super 8 Motel, 2929 Harrison Ave. Someone broke into a truck parked at the motel and took sunglasses, binoculars, paperwork, a wedding band, .357 magnum revolver, a flashlight and a knife.
Attacked on Front
Officers are still investigating an alleged assault that occurred just after 3 p.m. on Front Street near Gilligan’s. According to the victim a man he did not know crossed Front Street at Gilligan’s, where the victim was parked, came over and began hitting him. The perpetrator was wearing jeans, along with a gray shirt and a tan jacket. When officers arrived, they could not find the attacker. The case remains under investigation.
Tools taken
It was reported late Thursday afternoon that tools were taken from a garage in the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue.
Gun shots heard
A number of residents in the 800 block of South Main Street heard two or three rounds of gunfire at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers checked the area but found no suspects. The case is still under investigation.
