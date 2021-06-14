Police blotter: Protective order violation; misdemeanor DUI

Butte police reports

Friday arrest

Raven Rose Schlinger, 38, of Butte was arrested for violation of a protective order at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Main Street.

Schlinger allegedly pulled up to another vehicle and yelled at another female who has an active restraining order against her.

Misdemeanor DUI

At 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Continental Drive, an officer found Janene Christensen, 44, of Butte sleeping in her vehicle with music playing loudly.

Christensen allegedly smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety maneuvers administered by the officer.

She refused to take a Breathalyzer and was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

