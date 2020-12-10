Police blotter: Propane tanks stolen; check stolen; garage break-in; thieves hit construction site

Tanks missing

Sometime early Monday morning, two propane tanks were taken off a trailer near the Legion Oasis.

Check stolen

It was reported early Monday afternoon that a check was taken from a resident’s mailbox in the 100 block of North Excelsior Avenue.

Unwanted visitor

A woman called dispatch Monday night to report that someone was banging on her front door and attempted to get in the back door at her residence in the 600 block of West Silver Street. Officers investigated but could not find anyone.

Garage break-in

A garage in the 2400 block of Ottawa Street was broken into early Tuesday. Items stolen included a woman’s maroon mountain bike, men’s orange and red mountain bike, a Yamaha 450 dirt bike and a Makita saw.

Construction site hit

Also in the early morning hours Tuesday, a Northwest Construction trailer near Wynne and Motorview Road was broken into. Items taken were a circular saw, light tower, nail gun and air compressor.

Obnoxious duo