Police blotter: Propane tanks stolen; check stolen; garage break-in; thieves hit construction site

Tanks missing
Sometime early Monday morning, two propane tanks were taken off a trailer near the Legion Oasis.
Check stolen
It was reported early Monday afternoon that a check was taken from a resident’s mailbox in the 100 block of North Excelsior Avenue.
Unwanted visitor
A woman called dispatch Monday night to report that someone was banging on her front door and attempted to get in the back door at her residence in the 600 block of West Silver Street. Officers investigated but could not find anyone.
Garage break-in
A garage in the 2400 block of Ottawa Street was broken into early Tuesday. Items stolen included a woman’s maroon mountain bike, men’s orange and red mountain bike, a Yamaha 450 dirt bike and a Makita saw.
Construction site hit
Also in the early morning hours Tuesday, a Northwest Construction trailer near Wynne and Motorview Road was broken into. Items taken were a circular saw, light tower, nail gun and air compressor.
Obnoxious duo
It was reported just after 9 a.m. Tuesday that a man and woman were being obnoxious at Dotty’s Casino and refusing to wear masks. The duo left before officers arrived.
Minor in possession
A juvenile at East Middle School was cited just before noon Tuesday for having a water bottle with alcohol in it.
Graffiti complaint
A retaining wall and sidewalk outside a residence were spray painted early Tuesday with graffiti in the 200 block of East Aluminum Street.
Tool shoplifter
Late Tuesday afternoon, a man took off with a tool set valued at $69.99 from Ace Hardware, 2607 Harrison Ave.
Phone theft
Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, someone took a $99.99 flip phone from T-Mobile, 3330 Harrison Ave., and then took off in a vehicle.
