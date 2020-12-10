 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police blotter: Propane tanks stolen; check stolen; garage break-in; thieves hit construction site
0 comments

Police blotter: Propane tanks stolen; check stolen; garage break-in; thieves hit construction site

{{featured_button_text}}
Police badge

Police badge

Tanks missing

Sometime early Monday morning, two propane tanks were taken off a trailer near the Legion Oasis.

Check stolen

It was reported early Monday afternoon that a check was taken from a resident’s mailbox in the 100 block of North Excelsior Avenue.

Unwanted visitor

A woman called dispatch Monday night to report that someone was banging on her front door and attempted to get in the back door at her residence in the 600 block of West Silver Street. Officers investigated but could not find anyone.

Garage break-in

A garage in the 2400 block of Ottawa Street was broken into early Tuesday. Items stolen included a woman’s maroon mountain bike, men’s orange and red mountain bike, a Yamaha 450 dirt bike and a Makita saw.

Construction site hit

Also in the early morning hours Tuesday, a Northwest Construction trailer near Wynne and Motorview Road was broken into. Items taken were a circular saw, light tower, nail gun and air compressor.

Obnoxious duo

It was reported just after 9 a.m. Tuesday that a man and woman were being obnoxious at Dotty’s Casino and refusing to wear masks. The duo left before officers arrived.

Minor in possession

A juvenile at East Middle School was cited just before noon Tuesday for having a water bottle with alcohol in it.

Graffiti complaint

A retaining wall and sidewalk outside a residence were spray painted early Tuesday with graffiti in the 200 block of East Aluminum Street.

Tool shoplifter

Late Tuesday afternoon, a man took off with a tool set valued at $69.99 from Ace Hardware, 2607 Harrison Ave.

Phone theft

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, someone took a $99.99 flip phone from T-Mobile, 3330 Harrison Ave., and then took off in a vehicle.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple
Local

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple

On the day after Mark Huntington and Arika Pochervina had to shutter their Copper Tee custom apparel printing shop in March and layoff six employees due to COVID-19 restrictions, U-Haul came calling.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News