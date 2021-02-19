Police blotter: Possession of stolen vehicle; punch in the nose; vehicle break-in; fraudulent casino ticket

Butte police reports

Stolen vehicle

On Wednesday afternoon, a police officer saw a woman exiting a 2008 Nissan Maxima reported stolen from Billings.

The officer recognized Micaila Raye Fiscus-Lyons, 28, of Butte, who when questioned, said she bought the vehicle in Billings for $400. The woman who reported the car stolen refuted that statement and the Butte woman was jailed for felony possession of stolen property.

Punch in the nose

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of South Montana Street, where a man claimed his nose had been broken by Jason William Acebedo, 45, of Butte.

According to the complainant, he had brought food and drinks over to Acebedo’s residence and for no reason, Acebedo punched him.

Acebedo already had a warrant out for his arrest for criminal contempt, and simple assault was added to his misdemeanors.

Vehicle break-in