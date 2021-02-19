 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police blotter: Possession of stolen vehicle; punch in the nose; vehicle break-in; fraudulent casino ticket
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Police blotter: Possession of stolen vehicle; punch in the nose; vehicle break-in; fraudulent casino ticket

{{featured_button_text}}
Police badge

Police badge

Butte police reports

Stolen vehicle

On Wednesday afternoon, a police officer saw a woman exiting a 2008 Nissan Maxima reported stolen from Billings.

The officer recognized Micaila Raye Fiscus-Lyons, 28, of Butte, who when questioned, said she bought the vehicle in Billings for $400. The woman who reported the car stolen refuted that statement and the Butte woman was jailed for felony possession of stolen property.

Punch in the nose

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of South Montana Street, where a man claimed his nose had been broken by Jason William Acebedo, 45, of Butte.

According to the complainant, he had brought food and drinks over to Acebedo’s residence and for no reason, Acebedo punched him.

Acebedo already had a warrant out for his arrest for criminal contempt, and simple assault was added to his misdemeanors.

Vehicle break-in

It was reported late Wednesday afternoon a vehicle parked in the 400 block of North Wyoming Street was broken into. Taken was a set of sockets. The vehicle was not going anywhere as the thief took the car battery as well.

Fraudulent casino ticket

On Thursday night, an employee at the Silver Bow Athletic Club reported someone passed a fraudulent casino ticket for $50.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News