Police blotter: Police chase; two arrested on warrants; throwing things; multiple disturbances

Police chase

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, a call came in about some unidentified men looking inside vehicles at the Super 8 Motel, 2929 Harrison Ave. A high-speed chase would soon ensue.

The gray Nissan pickup left the scene and was spotted just east on Cobban Avenue. It stopped briefly for officers, but then took off again, headed north on Florida Avenue, reportedly running all the stop signs. The truck headed north on Harrison and continued west on Front Street. Stop sticks were placed on Platinum Street, which the driver, Gage James Young, 22, of Butte, eluded. The truck eventually got stuck on Bluebird Street.

Young was jailed for the miscellaneous offenses of fleeing police, driving with a suspended driver’s license, reckless driving, no liability insurance in effect, and displaying plates assigned to another vehicle.

Two arrested

Just after midnight Tuesday, police were called to investigate a suspicious mini-van near the Front Street Laundry on Front Street.

Officers found Brett Steele Berry, 43, of Butte hiding under some blankets in the mini-van. Berry had a warrant out for his arrest for felony revocation of sentence. Turns out, the other passenger, Sky Lynn Brisbo, 24, of Butte had several warrants out for her arrest, too, including two counts of felony revocation of sentence, two misdemeanor criminal contempt, and a misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Both Berry and Brisbo were taken to jail.

Felony warrant

Joseph Patrick Brian Jr., 44, of Butte was arrested Monday night by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on a felony warrant for revocation of sentence.

Had his chance

Jordan Ellis Pederson, 30, of Butte got two chances to stay out of jail, but in the end, he landed behind bars.

Three times early Wednesday, officers were called to the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana St., to investigate an unwanted male. During two of these separate incidents, Pederson was told by police to leave, he agreed, but kept returning. On his third return, he was taken to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt and criminal trespass to property.

Throwing things

Letha Bonita Harper, 59, of Butte was jailed late Tuesday night for allegedly hitting a 56-year-old man and throwing things at him in the 600 block of West Quartz Street. The victim did have a bump on his forehead.

She was booked for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (physical contact).

Disturbances investigated

Police were called late Tuesday afternoon to the 600 block of North Alaska Street to investigate a disturbance. Jason Quincy Wooley, 52, of Butte was standing outside a residence and was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of violation of a no-contact order and possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe).

At noon Tuesday, cops were called to the 100 block of Elderberry Lane, regarding an unwanted female in the area. That female turned out to be Lucinda Lopez, 47, of Butte, who had two warrants out for her arrest, one out of Butte City Court and the other from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Tuesday DUI

While out on patrol, an officer noticed a black SUV late Tuesday night driving for several blocks in the turning lane on Continental Drive.

When the SUV was stopped, the officer felt the driver, Joshua Todd Mohr, 20, of Butte had been drinking. He reportedly failed on-site field sobriety tests.

At the jail, he refused to take a Breathalyzer and a warrant for a blood test was issued. Mohr was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal) and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Miscellaneous crimes

It was reported Monday morning that a log splitter was taken from a front yard in the 2400 block of South Main.

On Monday afternoon, two people were about to practice with their bows and arrows in Koprivica Park. They were advised by police that that particular activity was not going to happen.

A man at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana, was causing a disturbance Monday night. He was told in no uncertain terms by an employee “to get the hell out and not come back.” So far, he has complied.

A driver’s license and bank card were taken Tuesday morning from a truck parked in the 1400 block of West Granite Street. An unknown person tried to use the bank card shortly after, but was unsuccessful.

Also on Tuesday morning, a wallet was taken from a car while the owner was working out at the Fitness Courts, 4040 Paxson Ave. A debit card from the wallet was used not too long after at Walmart. The police are investigating.

Cops were called to the Opportunity Bank, 3401 Harrison Ave., twice between noon and 12:30 p.m. First call was about a person trying to cash a stolen check. The driver took off at a high rate of speed and a short time later, an officer decided it was too dangerous to the public to follow. A bit later, another man was acting a bit strange inside the banking facility and was told by police to leave.

Late Tuesday afternoon, someone called to make a parking complaint, concerning a handicapped spot being wrongly used at Walgreens, 2611 Harrison Ave. When an officer arrived, the car had left the area.

