Butte police reports

Pointing a gun

On Tuesday night, a woman living in the 400 block of South Excelsior Avenue claimed that Troy Kevin Sealy, 52, of Butte pointed a firearm at her and her daughter.

Sealy refuted the woman’s claim but was arrested for felony assault with a weapon.

Uncooperative Doe

Officers may not have known his name, age or address, but, thanks to video surveillance, they did have enough to arrest John Doe, who was booked into the jail at noon Tuesday for the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief.

The unknown man allegedly ripped the thermostat off the wall inside Lucky Lil’s at Rocker and refused to cooperate with the police.

Turned herself in

Jasmine Joy Christianson, 27, of Anaconda turned herself in to Butte authorities Tuesday afternoon.

Christianson had warrants out for felony non-residential burglary, felony out-of-jurisdiction, and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt, operating a vehicle without current registration, no liability insurance in effect, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Outstanding warrants

— Officers were investigating a possible theft Tuesday afternoon at the Apex Apartments, 429 W. Park St., when they came upon Lorraine Kathleen McElroy, 52, of Butte. McElroy was arrested as she had a felony warrant out for her arrest out of Colorado.

— An officer was delivering civil papers to a home in the 2600 block of Walnut St., and at the residence was Regina Marie Juarez, 40, of Butte. Juarez had a $50,000 warrant out for her arrest for felony revocation of sentence and was taken to jail.

— While out investigating a suspicious vehicle Tuesday morning on Granite Mountain Road, an officer came upon Sam Stephenson IV, 57 and homeless, who was sleeping in his car. Stephenson was arrested as he had a no-bond warrant out of the District Court of Butte for a violation of release condition.

— Joseph Abraham Brian, 44, of Butte was found sleeping at the Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St., on Tuesday morning. He had a warrant out for his arrest for violating a protection order and was taken to jail.

Aggravated DUI

Bryan Mathew Senst, 21, of Butte was booked and released Tuesday afternoon for the misdemeanor offense of aggravated driving under the influence.

More reports

Medication and $100 in cash was reported stolen from a home in the 1800 block of Gaylord Street.

A man was reportedly blowing a loud horn continuously outside Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave., but was gone before police arrived.

A 1999 Chevy Silverado was stolen from the 500 block of South Main Street.