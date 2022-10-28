Police blotter: Pistol in pocket; paintings theft; intent to sell; smokin' car

Butte police reports

Arrest warrant

Early Friday morning, officers arrived in the 1700 block of Adams Street to investigate a disturbance.

In the area was Kiel James Bicha, 22, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor partner or family member assault out of Flathead County. He was taken to jail.

False bomb scare

On Thursday night, Dennis Matthew Schadler, 39, of Butte told some people at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., that he had a bomb.

A call was quickly made to the police, who arrived to find Schadler without any kind of incendiary device. He was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Theft of paintings

Joshua Isaac Drewes, 39, of Butte was arrested early Thursday evening for felony theft from a building, misdemeanor warrant out of Madison County and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Drewes, who was reportedly intoxicated, was said to be causing a disturbance in the 100 block of Hamilton Street. He also allegedly stole some paintings, with all but one recovered, which was valued at $5,000.

When an officer attempted to handcuff him, he reportedly resisted their attempts, until they were successful.

Successful arrest

Butte officers assisted Adult Probation & Parole, along with members of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force, in the arrest late Wednesday morning of James Robert Blodgett, 39, of Butte.

He was jailed for felony possession with intent to sell and felony probation violation.

Smokin’ car

On Wednesday morning, an officer noticed significant smoke coming from a car parked near the intersection of Warren and First, and stopped to check on it.

The car was not on fire, but inside was Brad Samuel Newbreast, 44, of Butte who at first, attempted to give a fictitious name because he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He was brought in and in the pocket of his sweatshirt was suspected meth. He was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony probation violation, felony violation of release condition and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Suspected fentanyl

Early Thursday morning, an officer out on patrol noted a car in the 900 block of East Front Street with expired plates, a broken windshield, and a busted driver’s side mirror.

The driver was Teresa Nichol Salcido, 35, of Butte, who had felony and miscellaneous criminal warrants out for her arrest. She also had in her possession suspected fentanyl and was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Booked into jail

Matthew Scott Burgess, 46, of Butte was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor driving under the influence

Pistol in his pocket

Steven Philip Green, 43, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, driving under the influence (refusal), making an improper turn, and driving without taillights.

Green was driving a black jeep when he was stopped in the 1900 block of Dewey Boulevard. He reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and had a pistol in his pocket.

Minor injuries

On Wednesday afternoon, a 30-year-old man reportedly struck the side of a Butte city bus with his bicycle near the Bus Terminal. His injuries were reportedly minor.