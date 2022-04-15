Police blotter: Pipe bomb in duffel bag; Twisted Tea heist; confrontational bar patron; misdirecting traffic; game system stolen

Butte police reports

Pipe bomb, pistol found

Early Thursday night, a woman with a duffel bag came to the emergency room at St. James Healthcare asking for medical treatment.

During that time, security personnel searched her duffel bag and found a pipe bomb and a pistol.

The duffel bag was quickly taken out of the facility and the Butte police were called, who removed the pipe bomb and confiscated the pistol.

The case is under investigation.

Driver hits house

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police arrived in the 800 block of Empire Street, where an alleged inebriated driver, Tyler Warren Carney, 26, of Butte, had just struck a house.

Carney appeared intoxicated and a Breathalyzer revealed he was more than twice over the legal limit.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, careless driving, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Unwanted man

A call came in around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about an unwanted man in the 1000 block of Michigan. When officers arrived, Nathan Earl Eggleston, 43, of Butte was mostly incoherent, refusing to leave the premises.

He had in his possession what appeared to be methamphetamine and he was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Alleged assault

Early Tuesday afternoon, a 27-year-old woman reported to police that Jimmy Richard Edwards, 44, of Butte had allegedly assaulted and choked her.

Edwards was arrested later in the day for the felony offenses of partner or family member assault (strangulation) and criminal contempt.

Off to jail

Early Tuesday morning, police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the 2900 block of Carter Street. While in the area, an officer watched as the alleged car turned into the McDonald’s parking lot.

The officer approached the vehicle, and found the driver Dwayne David Clark, 35, of Butte, who had warrants out for his arrest for felony violation of release condition and two misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt. Off to jail he went.

Stay away

Robert Lawrence Kostrezewa, 36, of Butte has reportedly been told multiple times to stay away from the Tripp & Dragstedt Apartments, 436 S. Main St.

Late Monday afternoon, Kostrezewa decided to try his luck again and went to the apartment building. His misguided attempt got him arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Confrontational woman

Police were called to Maloney’s Bar, 112 N. Main St., at around 12:30 a.m. Monday because a woman was acting strangely, and even though she was asked to leave, she refused. Attempts were made by officers to take Aleshia Katherine Gutierrez, 29, of Butte to her home, but instead, she became confrontational.

Gutierrez was jailed for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Traffic hazard

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jordan Ellis Pederson, 30, of Butte was reportedly hindering traffic while standing at the intersection of Harrison and Holmes. He allegedly was kicking cars as they drove by and giving drivers the middle finger.

He was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Told to leave

Late Wednesday morning, a man was causing a disturbance at St. James Healthcare. The man was told to leave and he complied.

Way too loud

Late Wednesday night, a person living in the 300 block of West Daly Street was playing his music way too loud for his neighbors’ taste. An officer arrived and told the man to turn it down and he did.

A few hours later, a couple was arguing at a residence in the 100 block of West Quartz Street. The argument got heated and a neighbor called 911. The couple told the officer they would knock it off for the night.

Game system gone

It was reported Thursday morning that someone stole a PlayStation 4 gaming system from a home in the 600 block of North Alaska Street.

Twisted Tea heist

A male teen-ager attempted to steal a 12-pack of Twisted Tea from the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave., at around 2 a.m. Friday. As he tried to get out of the store, he pushed the female clerk. He was then tackled by a customer, but was able to get away. He then ran from the scene on foot.

Criminal trespass

A 60-year-old man fell asleep at the Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St., and when he tried to leave the building at around 3:30 a.m. Friday, he tripped the alarm. He was cited for criminal trespass.

Burglary attempt

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, an alarm scared off a would-be burglar who had entered a garage at Ace Hardware, 2607 Harrison Ave.

