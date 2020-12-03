Police blotter: Phone scam reported; outstanding warrant arrest; violation of release

Butte police reports

Phone scam

It was reported Wednesday morning that a person representing Horizon Resolution Group called a woman living on Greenwood Avenue and told her she owed money from a credit card. The debt was from 2007, and the woman provided this person personal financial information.

Undersheriff George Skuletich wants the public to know that this is a scam and do not give out any personal information over the phone to this group.

Outstanding warrant

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A car was stopped at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Park and Montana for not having any license plates.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver, Timothy Troy Taylor, 35, of Butte had an outstanding probation warrant out for his arrest, along with a misdemeanor warrant.

He was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Violation of release