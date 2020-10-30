Police blotter: PFMA arrest; thief leaves empty-handed; abandoned and stolen vehicles

Butte police reports
PFMA arrest
A woman came into the lobby of the Butte Law Enforcement Center at 2 p.m. Thursday. She was bleeding and had been struck in the face.
During the investigation it was determined that Jason Allen Ringe, 49, of Butte was the suspect. Officers went to his residence in the 800 block of West Silver Street and arrested Ringe for partner or family member assault. He was then transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Abandoned vehicles
- On Thursday, an abandoned vehicle was found on the site of H&H Construction. The vehicle was towed.
- It was discovered Thursday that someone left their vehicle parked down in the lower lot of Copper Mountain Park. The owner was contacted and told to come pick it up.
Tools taken
A man working on a house in the 1800 block of Elm left his tools on the back porch of the residence. When he came back Thursday morning, all the tools were gone — including a drill, circular saw, and a drill driver. There are no suspects.
Something fishy
An employee at Southwest Montana Credit Union called police at noon Thursday about a person who tried to cash a check that belonged to one of their customers.
The employee thought there was something fishy about the transaction and contacted the customer. Apparently, the woman had not issued this person a check and the would-be thief left empty-handed.
'False' charge
On Thursday afternoon, an officer spoke to an employee at Continental Steel, 1400 E. Second St., regarding fraud.
The employee told the officer that an ex-employee charged on their account at Murdoch’s to get a $1,100 generator. The case is under investigation.
Suzuki stolen
Sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, someone stole a 2007 Suzuki 450 that was being stored in a building on Nissler Road.
Truck gone
A man’s 1995 Ford F-250 broke down near Clark Park. When he returned Thursday night, the truck was gone.
