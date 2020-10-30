Police blotter: PFMA arrest; thief leaves empty-handed; abandoned and stolen vehicles

Butte police reports

PFMA arrest

A woman came into the lobby of the Butte Law Enforcement Center at 2 p.m. Thursday. She was bleeding and had been struck in the face.

During the investigation it was determined that Jason Allen Ringe, 49, of Butte was the suspect. Officers went to his residence in the 800 block of West Silver Street and arrested Ringe for partner or family member assault. He was then transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Abandoned vehicles

On Thursday, an abandoned vehicle was found on the site of H&H Construction. The vehicle was towed.

It was discovered Thursday that someone left their vehicle parked down in the lower lot of Copper Mountain Park. The owner was contacted and told to come pick it up.

Tools taken

A man working on a house in the 1800 block of Elm left his tools on the back porch of the residence. When he came back Thursday morning, all the tools were gone — including a drill, circular saw, and a drill driver. There are no suspects.

Something fishy