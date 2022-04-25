Police blotter: Pedestrian moons driver; aggravated DUI; stabbed in face; felony DUI fourth offense

Butte police reports

Mooning on Main

At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Spencer Thomas Landreth, 35, of Helena was walking south on Main Street in the traffic lane. He reportedly put his hand out to stop a vehicle and then allegedly dropped his drawers and mooned the driver.

When stopped by an officer, Landreth said he didn’t do it and took off running. Another officer caught up to him and he was arrested for felony parole violation and the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

Just after midnight

A call came in just after midnight Saturday that someone in a Dodge Neon, without any headlights on, was driving erratically up and down the 2100 block of Phillips.

When officers arrived, the car was parked on someone’s lawn. The driver was Zachary Michael McGuire, 22, of Butte, who appeared to be intoxicated.

McGuire reportedly failed sobriety tests and a Breathalyzer showed he was more than twice the legal limit.

He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

Stabbed in face

Late Friday night, officers arrived at a residence in the 1000 block of Gaylord to investigate an assault. It is alleged that Darian Winter Brown, 28, of Butte stabbed a male relative in the face.

Brown was arrested for felony partner or family member assault resulting in bodily injury.

Assist in arrest

Late Friday morning, officers were called to the Red Lion Hotel in Rocker to assist Adult Probation & Parole in the arrest of Damian Mark Hennessy, 40, of Butte.

When confronted, Hennessy allegedly gave a false name and was arrested for a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant, violation of parole violation, and obstructing a peace officer.

Fourth offense

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, calls came in about a man in a Chevy Cavalier driving east on the west bound lane near Butte High School. When the police caught up to Gary Lee Woods, 67, of Butte, he was reportedly driving in the wrong lane on Arizona Street, swerving all over the road and dragging his bumper. He also had already allegedly struck a vehicle and a 19-year-old pedestrian, who was uninjured.

According to the police report, Woods appeared to be intoxicated and failed sobriety maneuvers.

He was taken into custody for felony parole violation, felony negligent vehicular assault, felony driving under the influence (fourth offense), and the misdemeanor offenses of driving without a valid driver’s license and no liability insurance in effect.

Alleged assault

On Saturday night, Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte was arrested at Silver Bow Homes for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and criminal trespass to property.

It is alleged that Jessen assaulted a 7-year-old child. Witnesses said she grabbed the child by the sweatshirt and pulled him backwards.

Several offenses

Early Saturday night, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Hallie Ann Kern, 39, of Butte, near the intersection of Utah and Second streets.

The offenses included felony endangerment and felony possession of dangerous drugs, and miscellaneous possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt, no license plates, no liability insurance in effect, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Stuffed in jacket

Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an employee with Family Dollar, 1299 Harrison Ave., reported a shoplifter who had already left the business.

The investigating officer saw the suspect walking on Front Street, entering Front Street Laundromat. When confronted, it is alleged that Blake Paul DeCou, 40, of Butte had the stolen items stuffed in his jacket. He also gave the officer a false name.

He was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and obstructing a peace officer.

Monday DUI

Christopher Thomas Williams, 46, of Butte was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper just before 3 a.m. Monday.

His offenses include felony parole violation and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, no license plates, and no liability insurance in effect.

Friday misdeeds

On Friday, a 2021 Can-Am 4-wheeler was stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.

Also on Friday, at the Golden Ticket Theater in the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Avenue, there was a reported theft at of a leaf blower, lap top computer, Samsung tablet and some cookie dough.

Saturday offenses

Two suitcases filled with clothes and another suitcase with documents were taken from a car parked at the Holiday Inn Express, 2609 Harrison Ave.

A storage shed at the Thriftway was broken into. Taken was a box of radiator fluid.

Two vehicles parked behind The Depot, 818 S. Arizona St., had the windows broken out.

A pair of sunglasses and Apple pro air pods were taken from a vehicle parked at the Holiday Inn, 2609 Harrison Ave.

Two 15-year-old boys were caught drinking alcohol in the rear of the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. Both were cited.

Stolen on Sunday

A man parked his gray 2005 Toyota Corolla at the Fairfield Inn, 2340 Cornell Ave. When he returned, it was gone.

Three recently purchased Coleman 200cc used motorcycles were taken from a residence in the 700 block of West Granite.

