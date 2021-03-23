Police blotter: Passed out in car; trespassing arrest; fight at elementary school; gun shots reported; mask argument

Butte police reports
Passed out in car
At 9 a.m. last Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Buffalo and Montana where they found driver, Brandon Lee Marquardt, 38, of Butte passed out at a stop sign with the parked car still running.
Officers turned the vehicle off and determined Marquardt was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In addition, the vehicle he was driving was also reported stolen. They also found syringes and methamphetamine.
Marquardt was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Trespassing arrest
Early Monday afternoon Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte was found trespassing at the Mueller Apartments, 501 W. Granite St.
Turville, who is not allowed in the apartment complex, was found in the building’s basement. When advised she had a felony warrant out for her arrest and was going to jail, she resisted arrest.
While being booked, methamphetamine and syringes were found in her possession. She was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanors for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.
Felony warrants
While investigating a theft at Walmart, police officers stopped to question Mitchell Killsnight, 36, of Butte, in the parking lot of the Magic Diamond Casino, Harrison Avenue and Elizabeth Warren.
While questioning Killsnight, who fit the description of the suspect, he gave officers a false name. Although it turned out he was not the suspect in the theft, he did have several outstanding out-of-county warrants.
He was jailed for felony probation violation, felony warrant out of Missoula County and a felony warrant out of Cascade County, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.
School fight
Just after 9 a.m. last Thursday, police had to intervene in a fight between a second-grader and a third-grader at a local elementary school.
Harassing man
A man was harassing construction workers last Thursday morning. Again, police had to intervene and told the man to leave the area.
Assault claim
A man who was told to leave the Scoop Bar Thursday night reported to police he was assaulted by a couple of men outside the bar. He did not want to pursue charges.
Man with a gun
A call came in just after 3 a.m. Friday there was a man with a handgun in the area around Silver Bow and George streets. Officers were unable to locate him.
Stolen items
It was reported Friday morning someone took some storage totes located in the rear of Ace Hardware, 2607 Harrison Ave. Police have a possible suspect.
Trespassing reported
It was reported Friday night people were trespassing on their motorbikes in the residential area near Red Mountain View.
Trailer stolen
A trailer in the parking lot of the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell, was stolen Friday night. The trailer had $4,000 worth of construction equipment inside.
Saturday vandalism
- A rear window was broken out of a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of “C” Street.
- The rear passenger-side window of a vehicle was shattered while parked in the 40 block of West Park Street.
Shots heard
Late Saturday night, gun shots were heard in the 2000 block of Garrison. Police searched but found nothing.