Police blotter: Passed out in car; trespassing arrest; fight at elementary school; gun shots reported; mask argument

Butte police reports

Passed out in car

At 9 a.m. last Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Buffalo and Montana where they found driver, Brandon Lee Marquardt, 38, of Butte passed out at a stop sign with the parked car still running.

Officers turned the vehicle off and determined Marquardt was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In addition, the vehicle he was driving was also reported stolen. They also found syringes and methamphetamine.

Marquardt was arrested for felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Trespassing arrest

Early Monday afternoon Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte was found trespassing at the Mueller Apartments, 501 W. Granite St.

Turville, who is not allowed in the apartment complex, was found in the building’s basement. When advised she had a felony warrant out for her arrest and was going to jail, she resisted arrest.