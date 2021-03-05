Police blotter: Partner assault call; resisting arrest; power pole hit; bike stolen; teen fight

The package had been taken off a porch in the 1000 block of Iowa Street.

Plates gone

Sometime Wednesday, someone took the license plates off a 2004 Subaru parked in the 2300 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.

Truck damaged

It was discovered Wednesday afternoon that a truck parked in the 8000 block of Continental Drive had markings consistent with a pellet or BB gun.

Teenagers fight

Two teen-age boys got into a physical altercation around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart. One of the juveniles then took money from the other. He was turned over to juvenile probation.

Caught urinating

In a retaliatory maneuver, a male customer who was asked to leave the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana exacted his revenge late Wednesday night by urinating on the side of the building.

Police are now looking for the man as he was identified, thanks to employees and video footage.

