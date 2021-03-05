Police blotter: Partner assault call; resisting arrest; power pole hit; bike stolen; teen fight

Butte police reports
Two offenses
At 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 4000 block of Continental Drive to investigate a disturbance.
The complainant told officers Jason Michael Lafferty, 33, of Butte struck her in the face, pulled her hair and destroyed her cell phone. He also destroyed their bedroom and bathroom.
Lafferty resisted attempts to be arrested but was finally placed in custody.
He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor tampering with a communication device.
Trespassing arrest
Late Thursday afternoon, Brittany Nicole Johnson, 30, of Butte was arrested at Walmart for trespassing.
She also had three outstanding contempt warrants out for her arrest out of Butte City Court.
Resisting arrest
Jestin Jerome Ford, 67, of Butte was refusing to leave St. James Healthcare and was threatening staff.
When officers arrived shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Ford resisted arrest.
He was eventually taken into custody and taken to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Off to jail
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Mercury Street just before noon Thursday on a report of an assault.
During the investigation it was determined that Raven Rose Schilinger, 38, of Butte had a warrant for her arrest. She was jailed for misdemeanor violation of a restraining order warrant out of Butte City Court
Power pole hit
Troy Joseph Berge, 39, of Butte was arrested early Thursday morning for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal).
A truck hit a power pole around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Main Street. When officers arrived, Berge was in the driver’s seat and attempting to leave the scene.
Berge refused all sobriety tests at the scene and at the Butte Detention Center.
Bike taken
Sometime in the early morning hours Wednesday, someone took a black Mongoose boy’s bike from a residence in the 100 block of Elderberry.
Package retrieved
Late Wednesday morning, employees of Highlands Veterinary Hospital, 840 S. Montana, watched a woman put a box down near their business and then leave the area.
The package had been taken off a porch in the 1000 block of Iowa Street.
Plates gone
Sometime Wednesday, someone took the license plates off a 2004 Subaru parked in the 2300 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.
Truck damaged
It was discovered Wednesday afternoon that a truck parked in the 8000 block of Continental Drive had markings consistent with a pellet or BB gun.
Teenagers fight
Two teen-age boys got into a physical altercation around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart. One of the juveniles then took money from the other. He was turned over to juvenile probation.
Caught urinating
In a retaliatory maneuver, a male customer who was asked to leave the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana exacted his revenge late Wednesday night by urinating on the side of the building.
Police are now looking for the man as he was identified, thanks to employees and video footage.