Police blotter: Parking garage scare; broken windows; attempted truck break-in

Butte police reports

Helena man jailed

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, a woman entered the Finlen Hotel garage and parked her vehicle. As she exited the vehicle, she noticed a man had followed her into the garage and began to approach her.

When she asked the man if he had followed her, he said yes and continued to approach her. She got back in her car and locked the doors. The man than exited the garage.

When officers arrived, they viewed the video and recognized the man as the same person they had to deal with earlier in the evening.

Norman Michael Chase Jr., 40, of Helena was located at the Motel 6 and he was placed under arrest for felony parole violation and felony burglary.

Broken windows

It was reported at 9 a.m. Thursday that two windows were broken out of a truck parked in the 2300 block of Harvard

Fight ensues

Also on Thursday morning, two men got into an altercation and one of the men was struck on the side of the head causing his ear to bleed. The case has been turned over to the county attorney’s office.