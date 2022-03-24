Police blotter: Parking garage arrest; cruelty to animals warrant; reclamation equipment stolen

Butte police reports

Inside garage

Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, an officer was checking the Park Street parking garage and found Caleb Newsome Harwood, 31, of Butte inside.

Harwood had warrants out for his arrest from Butte District Court and Butte City Court. In addition, while being booked, he had in his possession drug paraphernalia (syringes).

Several warrants

During a routine traffic stop just after 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Platinum and Dakota, an officer discovered that Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, of Butte had several warrants out for her arrest.

The misdemeanor offenses included one count of cruelty to animals, four counts of criminal contempt, and two Montana Highway Patrol warrants.

Heated exchange

Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, a man and woman got into a heated exchange on the corner of Stuart and Pine streets. By the time police arrived, the two had decided to end the argument and they went on their way.

Equipment stolen

It was discovered Wednesday morning that equipment was stolen from the reclamation site behind the Butte Civic Center.

Window broken

A golf ball was used Wednesday afternoon to break a vehicle window in the 1300 block of Sunset Road.

Gun gone

At around 7 a.m. Thursday, it was discovered that a 40-caliber handgun was taken from a vehicle parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.

