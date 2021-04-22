Police blotter: Panhandler arrest; intoxicated and aggressive; painted swastika; dumpster diving

Butte police reports

Disturbance on Evans

Officers were called to the 900 block of Evans at 1 a.m. Thursday on a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman.

According to the woman, she was arguing with Brian Christian Canfield, 28, of Butte when he threw her to the ground several times. He also reportedly struck her on the side of the head and held her down by kneeling on her chest. She refused medical attention.

Canfield was placed in custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center for misdemeanor partner or family member assault

Panhandler arrest

Officers responded to complaints about a panhandler in the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue on Wednesday and found that Brandon Joel Wood, 35, of Butte had two warrants for his arrest out of Butte City Court.

Wood was arrested for those warrants — misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor contempt and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Aggressive man

Officers responded to the Park Street Parking Garage at 2 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a disturbance.

