Police blotter: Panhandler arrest; intoxicated and aggressive; painted swastika; dumpster diving

Butte police reports
Disturbance on Evans
Officers were called to the 900 block of Evans at 1 a.m. Thursday on a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman.
According to the woman, she was arguing with Brian Christian Canfield, 28, of Butte when he threw her to the ground several times. He also reportedly struck her on the side of the head and held her down by kneeling on her chest. She refused medical attention.
Canfield was placed in custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center for misdemeanor partner or family member assault
Panhandler arrest
Officers responded to complaints about a panhandler in the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue on Wednesday and found that Brandon Joel Wood, 35, of Butte had two warrants for his arrest out of Butte City Court.
Wood was arrested for those warrants — misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor contempt and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Aggressive man
Officers responded to the Park Street Parking Garage at 2 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a disturbance.
According to the involved parties, a reportedly highly intoxicated Willie Liegeois, 33, of Butte was the aggressor and attempted to fight several people in the area.
He was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Painted swastika
It was reported late Monday morning that someone painted what appeared to be a swastika on a manhole cover in the area of Motor View Road and Warren Avenue.
Meds taken
A woman living at 50 W. Broadway reported Tuesday morning that her medication was taken while she had several people over at her residence.
Elusive prowler
Late Tuesday afternoon, residents living in the 1900 block of Texas called to report a prowler in the area. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate anyone.
Dumpster diving
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was dumpster diving in the 800 block of Wyoming Street. She was also throwing unwanted items to the ground. An officer arrived and told her to pick it all up.
Battling threesome
Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a man and two women were screaming back and forth at each other on Center Street. Police arrived and told the battling threesome to move it along. They did.