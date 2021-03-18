 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police blotter: Package stolen; broken windshield; residence vandalized; noisy teens
0 comments
editor's pick alert urgent

Police blotter: Package stolen; broken windshield; residence vandalized; noisy teens

{{featured_button_text}}
Police badge

Police badge

Butte police reports

Package taken

It was reported last Friday that a package of cosmetics was taken from a residence in the 400 block of West Broadway Street.

Broken windshield

A man was driving in the 2600 block of South Montana last Friday when a person in another vehicle threw something at his windshield, breaking it. There are no suspects.

Damage done

A residence in the 1200 block of West Platinum was vandalized early Monday morning. Police are viewing security camera footage.

Noisy teens

On Wednesday morning, juveniles were making loud noises at a residence in the 200 block of Elderberry Lane. Officers told them to knock it off and they did.

Sober up

Two inebriated men called dispatch early Wednesday night to complain that they were each harassed by the other. The duo was told to call back when they both sobered up.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy hits Dems on border, Capitol security

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News