Police blotter: Package stolen; broken windshield; residence vandalized; noisy teens

Butte police reports

Package taken

It was reported last Friday that a package of cosmetics was taken from a residence in the 400 block of West Broadway Street.

Broken windshield

A man was driving in the 2600 block of South Montana last Friday when a person in another vehicle threw something at his windshield, breaking it. There are no suspects.

Damage done

A residence in the 1200 block of West Platinum was vandalized early Monday morning. Police are viewing security camera footage.

Noisy teens

On Wednesday morning, juveniles were making loud noises at a residence in the 200 block of Elderberry Lane. Officers told them to knock it off and they did.

Sober up

Two inebriated men called dispatch early Wednesday night to complain that they were each harassed by the other. The duo was told to call back when they both sobered up.

