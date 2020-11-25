Police blotter: Package stolen; attempted break-in; gunshots reported; power tools stolen; X-box taken from truck

Butte police reports
Package gone
It was reported Monday morning that someone took a package from a residence in the 500 block of West Aluminum Street. It had been delivered by UPS and contained $150 worth of items.
Caring neighbor
A person living in the 1100 block of Delaware Street called at about 10 a.m. Monday to say someone was breaking into a house in the neighborhood. The would-be robber turned out to be the owner, who had locked the keys in the home, and was crawling through the back window to retrieve them.
Case investigated
Officers are investigating an alleged restraining order violation that took place Monday afternoon. The case has also been reported to the county attorney’s office.
No gunshots
Residents in the 1100 block of West Porphyry Street thought they heard gunshots late Monday night. Officers investigated, but did not see or hear anything.
Plate theft
A license plate was reported stolen Tuesday morning while the vehicle was parked on Mount Highland Drive.
Tools gone
Several power tools worth approximately $1,500 were taken sometime before Tuesday morning from a home being remodeled in the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue.
Tool box taken
A man staying at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave., parked his truck at 7 p.m. Monday. When he got up the Tuesday morning, a large tool box had been taken out of the back of the truck.
X-box stolen
A man had parked his truck Tuesday morning near the hockey rink at Clark Park. When he came back, the truck had been broken into. Missing was an X-box 360, games and sunglasses.
Hunting equipment
A woman left some hunting equipment, including a rifle, in her vehicle Tuesday afternoon while parked in the 400 block of West Aluminum. When she returned, all the items were gone.
Another theft
Also on Tuesday, a vehicle parked in the Whiskey Gulch area had air-soft equipment stolen.
