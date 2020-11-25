Police blotter: Package stolen; attempted break-in; gunshots reported; power tools stolen; X-box taken from truck

Butte police reports

Package gone

It was reported Monday morning that someone took a package from a residence in the 500 block of West Aluminum Street. It had been delivered by UPS and contained $150 worth of items.

Caring neighbor

A person living in the 1100 block of Delaware Street called at about 10 a.m. Monday to say someone was breaking into a house in the neighborhood. The would-be robber turned out to be the owner, who had locked the keys in the home, and was crawling through the back window to retrieve them.

Case investigated

Officers are investigating an alleged restraining order violation that took place Monday afternoon. The case has also been reported to the county attorney’s office.

No gunshots

Residents in the 1100 block of West Porphyry Street thought they heard gunshots late Monday night. Officers investigated, but did not see or hear anything.

Plate theft

