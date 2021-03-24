Police blotter: Outstanding warrants; syringe found; unwanted on premises; lost and found

Butte police reports
Warrants issued
Just after midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Montana Street to talk with Carissa Amber Soltis, 36, of Butte regarding threats. During the investigation, officers spoke with Soltis and Curtis Martin Stoumbaugh, 42, of Helena, and it was determined that both had warrants issued for their arrests.
Soltis and Stoumbaugh were placed into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center. She had two felony warrants out of Lewis and Clark County and he had a felony warrant out of the Montana Department of Corrections.
Syringe found
At 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at McDonald’s, 3001 Harrison Ave., to investigate a syringe found inside the restaurant.
As they arrived, Nathan Earl Eggleston, 42, of Butte walked out of the restroom. He was taken outside so officers could talk to him, where it was determined he had outstanding warrants out for his arrest. Eggleston resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground. He also had methamphetamine and a syringe in his possession.
Eggleston was transported to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony parole violation.
Unwanted man
Police arrived at the Butte Rescue Mission at 8 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an unwanted male on the premises.
Shad Mark Willes, 38, of Butte was found hiding in a closet in one of the rooms. He was arrested for misdemeanor trespass and failure to disperse.
Lost and found
- Getting ready for work just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a woman started her 2003 Toyota Corolla at the Legion Oasis. She went back into her residence and 10 minutes later her car was gone. The car was located at 10 a.m.
- It was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that a 2008 silver Pontiac was taken from a residence in the 200 block of Hobson. It was later found parked at the Comfort Inn. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video.