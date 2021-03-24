Police blotter: Outstanding warrants; syringe found; unwanted on premises; lost and found

Butte police reports

Warrants issued

Just after midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Montana Street to talk with Carissa Amber Soltis, 36, of Butte regarding threats. During the investigation, officers spoke with Soltis and Curtis Martin Stoumbaugh, 42, of Helena, and it was determined that both had warrants issued for their arrests.

Soltis and Stoumbaugh were placed into custody and transported to the Butte Detention Center. She had two felony warrants out of Lewis and Clark County and he had a felony warrant out of the Montana Department of Corrections.

Syringe found

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at McDonald’s, 3001 Harrison Ave., to investigate a syringe found inside the restaurant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As they arrived, Nathan Earl Eggleston, 42, of Butte walked out of the restroom. He was taken outside so officers could talk to him, where it was determined he had outstanding warrants out for his arrest. Eggleston resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground. He also had methamphetamine and a syringe in his possession.