Police blotter: Outstanding warrants; suspicious vehicles; late-night disturbance

Butte police reports
Outstanding warrants
- At 6 p.m. Monday, an officer in the area of the 2600 block of Goodwin saw a suspicious female running from a vehicle as she saw the patrol vehicle. The officer recognized the woman as Pana Jo D’Arcy, 30, of Butte, who had numerous outstanding warrants. He was able to stop D’Arcy and place her under arrest. The warrants were for felony possession of dangerous drugs, a Montana Highway Patrol warrant, and misdemeanor warrants for criminal contempt, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- At 9:17 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the Red Lion Hotel to assist a bondsman in serving papers on Misty Adkins Turville, 40, of Butte. Turville refused to answer the door and with the assistance of management, officers entered the room and placed Turville under arrest for several warrants, including misdemeanor partner or family member assault, simple assault and criminal contempt.
Suspicious vehicles
- Just after midnight Tuesday, officers located a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 2600 block of Goodwin and stopped the vehicle near Phillips and Meade. The driver, Kyle James King, 34, of Butte was arrested for his ninth misdemeanor offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
- Officers were in the area of Thomas and Goodwin at 2:30 a.m. Monday when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers checked on the vehicle and it was determined that the driver, Dale Robert Johnson, 26, of Butte, had active warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center and jailed on two misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrants.
Late-night disturbance
Officers went to the 1500 block of Oregon at 10:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a disturbance in a parking lot. A victim and witness told officers that Robert Francis Heppler, 50, of Butte had reportedly pushed a female to the ground and possibly slammed her leg in a door. He was placed under arrest for felony partner or family member assault (third or subsequent offense)