Police blotter: Outstanding warrants, felony arrest, Monday disturbance, intoxicated driver

Outstanding warrants

During a routine traffic stop on Beef Trail Road at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, an officer arrested William Lee Dunmire, 49, of Butte on outstanding warrants.

Dunmire was jailed for the felony offense of violation of release condition and bail jumping, and is being held on a $210,000 bond. He also has a $100,000 warrant out for his arrest out of Yellowstone County.

Jailed Monday

On Monday afternoon, Lewis & Clark County law enforcement officials brought Wendie Arwen Engels, 42, of Helena over to the Butte Detention Center.

Engels had a felony warrant out for her arrest for a violation of release condition. She was jailed on a $20,000 bond.

Monday disturbance

On Monday afternoon, officers were dispatched to a disturbance on 1900 block of Elm Street.

Arrested at the scene was Denise Lee Buckley, 67, of Butte. She allegedly pushed and knocked over a female family member. She was jailed for miscellaneous partner or family member assault with minor injuries.

Intoxicated driver

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Haley Ann Herron, 20, of Butte just before 1 a.m. Tuesday for the miscellaneous offenses of driving under the influence (first offense) and possession of alcohol or an intoxicant.

