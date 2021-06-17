Police blotter: Outstanding warrants, felony and misdemeanor, false names, money owed

An officer identified her Mary Florence Galloway, 35, of Butte, after she provided several false names. She was jailed for a felony warrant from Missouri for vehicle theft and for obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

Money owed

It was just after 8 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to Utah and Second on a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they were approached by Terry Joe Fussell, 56, of Butte, who said he had an altercation with a man concerning money owed.

Fussell acknowledged confronting the man but said nothing happened. The man told a different story, saying Fussell grabbed him by the throat and threatened him with a knife. Witnesses corroborated the victim’s story.

Fussell was arrested for felony assault with a weapon, a felony parole violation and two warrants for misdemeanor contempt.

Burglary and more

Dustin James Condon, 26, of Butte, was jailed Wednesday afternoon for felony burglary and misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and criminal trespass.