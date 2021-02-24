Police blotter: Outstanding warrants; attempted break-in; broken windows; fight at Butte High

Butte police reports
Outstanding warrants
- Officers were dispatched Tuesday to the 100 block of North Alabama Street to investigate a possible burglary. It was determined that one of the people attempting to enter the structure actually was staying there but had locked himself out. Further investigation also revealed that all three Butte people, Kimberly Lambert, 30, Dale Hjelt, 30, and Christopher Storey, 19, all had outstanding warrants out for their arrests. Lambert was jailed for felony revocation of sentence, probation violation, and a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant. Hjelt had two Montana Highway Patrol warrants, along with a warrant for misdemeanor forgery. Storey had two counts of misdemeanor contempt out of Butte City Court and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.
- During a routine traffic stop Tuesday in the Walgreen’s parking lot, an officer found that two Butte men in the vehicle, William Gray, 27, and Caleb Cooper, 33, had outstanding warrants for their arrests. Both men were taken to the Butte Detention Center. Gray was jailed for misdemeanor theft out of Butte City Court and Cooper was jailed for misdemeanor warrants out of Cascade County along with traffic offenses.
Attempted break-in
It was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday someone had attempted to break into an apartment in the 600 block of West Broadway Street. The attempt was made through a front door, which was damaged. Entry was not made.
Windows broken
- Early Tuesday morning, a window was broken out of an apartment in the 700 block of South Washington Street.
- It was reported late Tuesday afternoon that a rock or asphalt was thrown through a window at Matt’s Place, 2339 Placer St.
Fighting teens
Two male juveniles were caught fighting Tuesday afternoon at Butte High School. Police officers handed the teens over to their parents.