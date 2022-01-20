Police blotter: Outstanding warrants arrest; woman punched; threat with knife; trash on fire

Butte police reports

No-bond warrants

William Lee Dunmire, 49, of Butte was arrested Tuesday morning in the 3100 block of State Street.

He was jailed on no-bond warrants out of Judge Kurt Krueger’s court, Probation and Parole, and an additional warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Negligent arson

Brandon Alan Breaux, 46, of Butte, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly started a small fire in the stairwell of the Park Street parking garage on Park Street.

Breaux was jailed for misdemeanor negligent arson.

Woman punched

It was reported that Johnny Lee Falcon, 36, of Butte allegedly punched a woman Wednesday night in the face, causing injuries.

He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault. There was also a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Broken window

Someone broke a vehicle's rear window last Saturday while it was parked at the Front Street Market, 8 W. Front St.

Stolen backpack

A car parked in the 300 block of West Mercury Street was broken into Saturday afternoon. Items taken included a backpack with school books, a long board and a bag of clothes.

Asked to leave

Late Saturday night, an unidentified man at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., was asked to leave by staff. As he was walking across the lot, he pulled a knife and pointed it at staff, but then quickly left.

Flag taken

It was reported Sunday that a flag was taken from a residence in the 1000 block of Gold Street.

Near Clark Park

A car parked near Clark Park was broken into Sunday. Among the items taken were a Carhartt coat, tools and ice fishing rods.

Several items

It was recently discovered that sometime after August, a garage in the 1200 block of East Second Street was broken into. The owner reported Monday that the missing items included a trailer with a snowmobile, a chainsaw, and a canoe.

Give it back

A man and woman living on Center Street are in the midst of breaking up. The woman reported Monday afternoon that her boyfriend took some items that belonged to her. The boyfriend told police he would bring it all back.

Trash on fire

On Monday night, a small pile of trash was on fire in the parking garage at 58 W. Park St. It was quickly extinguished.

