Police blotter: Outstanding warrant; removing clothes; DUI arrest

Butte police reports
Outstanding warrant
At 10:40 p.m. Monday, officers were investigating suspicious activity in the 100 block of West Quartz Street. Three men, including Leo Edward Stevens Jr., 55, of Butte were towing a truck.
During the investigation, officers learned that Stevens had a partner or family member assault warrant out for his arrest.
He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.
Removing clothes
Police officers arrived in the area of 10 W. Front St. at 8 a.m. Monday on a report of a woman standing in the street and taking her clothes off.
Allee Marie Forsman, 23, of Anaconda had removed most of her clothing before officers arrived and was in the process of taking her pants off when an officer and A-1 Ambulance personnel stepped in and tried to remove her from the street. She continued to remove clothing and when an officer attempted to place her in custody, she punched the officer in the face.
They were finally able to arrest Forsman and transported her to the Butte Detention Center. She was jailed for felony assault on a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
DUI arrest
A call came in at 7:35 a.m. Monday that a vehicle had struck a fence in the 1000 block of Steel Street and ended up in a yard.
When officers arrived, the driver, Tarryn Matthew Powers, 18, of Butte seemed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was placed into custody.
During the investigation, officers learned that while behind the wheel, Powers struck two other vehicles in the area. In addition, while being processed, a small amount of marijuana was found in his possession.
He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, careless driving, hit and run, and possession of dangerous drugs under the age of 21.