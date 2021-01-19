Police blotter: Outstanding warrant; removing clothes; DUI arrest

Butte police reports

Outstanding warrant

At 10:40 p.m. Monday, officers were investigating suspicious activity in the 100 block of West Quartz Street. Three men, including Leo Edward Stevens Jr., 55, of Butte were towing a truck.

During the investigation, officers learned that Stevens had a partner or family member assault warrant out for his arrest.

He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Removing clothes

Police officers arrived in the area of 10 W. Front St. at 8 a.m. Monday on a report of a woman standing in the street and taking her clothes off.

Allee Marie Forsman, 23, of Anaconda had removed most of her clothing before officers arrived and was in the process of taking her pants off when an officer and A-1 Ambulance personnel stepped in and tried to remove her from the street. She continued to remove clothing and when an officer attempted to place her in custody, she punched the officer in the face.