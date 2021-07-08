Police blotter: Outstanding warrant arrests; verbal threat

Butte police reports
Arrest warrants
- A few minutes after midnight Thursday, Bryan Charles Armstrong Jr., 25, homeless was arrested after an officer had a suspicious vehicle checked as it was parked in the 3300 block of Sanders. Armstrong had a warrant for his arrest out of Belgrade for violation of a protective order and another warrant out of Gallatin County for failure to appear.
- Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Patrick Ryan McVeigh, 48, homeless was arrested in Emma Park on a Butte City Court warrant and the other out of Broadwater County. McVeigh also allegedly urinated in public on the previous night. He was also jailed for disorderly conduct.
Verbal threats
Gabriel Allen Van Pelt, 31, of Butte was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday for allegedly making verbal threats to a female relative in the 2000 block of George Street.
Van Pelt was jailed for is charged with partner or family member assault, with reasonable apprehension of bodily injury.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
