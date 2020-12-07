Police blotter: Outstanding warrant arrest; suspected drugs found; walker assaulted; window shot out

It was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday that the window of a residence was shot out while the owner was at home. The police located 9 mm shell casings. The case is under investigation.

ATM break-in

A call came in just before 1 p.m. Friday that the doors of the Wells Fargo ATM machine, 202 N. Main St., were open. There have been no reports of missing money.

Attempted burglary

Sometime before 4 a.m. Saturday, a man broke into a fenced yard located in the back of Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave. Surveillance video shows that a police cruiser was in the area and not wanting to get caught, the man then hid behind the container. When he deemed it safe to leave, the would-be robber fled with a hand dolly in tow.

Masks taken

Early Saturday morning a man living in the 1100 block of Iowa Street had his vehicle broken into. Taken were 50 homemade masks, a GPS unit and a gas can.

Under-age drinker

An officer was driving by the Met Tavern at 10 p.m. Saturday and stopped because two men were fighting outside the bar. One of the pugilists turned out to be only 18 and intoxicated. He was ticketed for underage drinking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.