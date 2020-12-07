Police blotter: Outstanding warrant arrest; suspected drugs found; walker assaulted; window shot out

Butte police reports
Outstanding warrant
Just after noon Sunday, officers were investigating a theft and stopped two men in the area that matched the description of the suspects. While talking to the two men, officers concluded that they were not involved with the theft.
However, Robert Aaron Morris, 29, of Butte had an outstanding warrant out of Butte District Court.
He was jailed for felony criminal contempt, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer by lying about his name.
Suspected drugs
A man staying at the Holiday Inn was asked to leave Friday morning, which he did. When the room was being cleaned, alleged drugs were found and they were turned over to the police.
Walker assaulted
A man living in the 2300 block of Princeton reported to police at 2:30 p.m. Friday that at 10 p.m. the night before, as he was walking home from Safeway, a man came up to him and punched him in the face. He then fell to the ground, but people in the area were able to help him.
Window shot out
It was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday that the window of a residence was shot out while the owner was at home. The police located 9 mm shell casings. The case is under investigation.
ATM break-in
A call came in just before 1 p.m. Friday that the doors of the Wells Fargo ATM machine, 202 N. Main St., were open. There have been no reports of missing money.
Attempted burglary
Sometime before 4 a.m. Saturday, a man broke into a fenced yard located in the back of Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave. Surveillance video shows that a police cruiser was in the area and not wanting to get caught, the man then hid behind the container. When he deemed it safe to leave, the would-be robber fled with a hand dolly in tow.
Masks taken
Early Saturday morning a man living in the 1100 block of Iowa Street had his vehicle broken into. Taken were 50 homemade masks, a GPS unit and a gas can.
Under-age drinker
An officer was driving by the Met Tavern at 10 p.m. Saturday and stopped because two men were fighting outside the bar. One of the pugilists turned out to be only 18 and intoxicated. He was ticketed for underage drinking.
