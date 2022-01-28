Police blotter: Outstanding warrant arrest; felony burglary; stop, drop and run; thief escapes from neighbors

Butte police reports

Outstanding warrant

Shane Lee Benjamin, 37, of Butte was jailed late Thursday on an outstanding warrant for several offenses, including felony possession of dangerous drugs, three misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt, two misdemeanor counts of buying or possessing stolen property, and misdemeanor deceptive practices.

His bond was set at $16,670.

Felony burglary

Early Thursday night, Trevor Reed Williams, 34, of Butte was arrested for felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Williams had already been cited for trespassing twice in the recent past. This time he forced his way into an unoccupied apartment in the 300 block of North Main Street where he allegedly spent the night and ate all the peanut butter.

From Missoula to Butte

Jeremiah Burton James Marry, 36, of Butte was extradited to the Butte Detention Center from the Missoula County Jail Thursday afternoon for a violation of release conditions.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Caught in the act

Late Thursday morning, a woman was delivering food to a residence near the intersection of Dahlgren and Harvard. She heard a noise and looked back to see a man grabbing her purse. She yelled at him to drop it, which he did and then he took off running.

A man left his truck running just after 5 p.m. Thursday, and went into a residence in the 2800 block of Farragut Avenue. He, too, heard a noise and saw a man inside his truck, trying to get away. He ran out and pulled the man from the truck and threw him to the ground. In the meantime, a man living in the area ran over and told both men he had a gun and to get on the ground. This gave the man who attempted to steal the truck a chance to get away, which he took. Off he ran, headed toward Father Sheehan Park, nowhere to be found. He was described as being around 5-foot, 10-inches tall and wearing a Carhartt hoodie.

Ring gone

A resident in the 100 block of Red Mountain View reported early Thursday afternoon that a ring valued at $2,000 had been taken from the residence.

SUV found

A man staying at the Fairfield Inn, 2340 Cornell Ave., left his keys inside his 2002 Toyota 4Runner SUV. He discovered it missing at about 2 p.m. Thursday. Later in the day, the SUV was located in Anaconda.

Hey — keep it down!

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, several people in the pool area at the Copper King, 4655 Harrison Ave., were being a bit too loud. An officer told the group to keep it down and they complied.

At 5 a.m. Friday, a man and woman staying at the Hampton Inn, 3499 Harrison Ave., both had a bit too much to drink and were causing a disturbance. The couple was told by an officer to tone it down. They agreed and said they were headed to bed.

