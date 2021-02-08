 Skip to main content
Police blotter: Outstanding felony warrant; 'dodging' officers
Police blotter: Outstanding felony warrant; 'dodging' officers

Felony warrant

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, an officer made a traffic stop in the area of the 600 block of South Wyoming Street on a vehicle being driven by Rebecca Jean Marshall, 42, of Butte.

The officer was aware that Marshall had a felony warrant for her arrest so she was transported to the Butte Detention Center where she was jailed for felony violation of release conditions.

‘Dodging’ officers

Joseph William Gray III, 52, of Butte was jailed early Thursday evening for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, a criminal contempt warrant and a contempt warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Gray was driving a Dodge truck when he was stopped in the area of Paxson Street and Dewey Boulevard. Officers knew Gray had outstanding warrants. When first stopped, Gray was reportedly uncooperative and not willing to exit the truck.

Officers finally were able to convince him and he was placed under arrest.

