Police blotter: Outstanding felony warrant; 'dodging' officers

Butte police reports
Felony warrant
At 3:30 p.m. Friday, an officer made a traffic stop in the area of the 600 block of South Wyoming Street on a vehicle being driven by Rebecca Jean Marshall, 42, of Butte.
Support Local Journalism
The officer was aware that Marshall had a felony warrant for her arrest so she was transported to the Butte Detention Center where she was jailed for felony violation of release conditions.
‘Dodging’ officers
Joseph William Gray III, 52, of Butte was jailed early Thursday evening for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, a criminal contempt warrant and a contempt warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.
Gray was driving a Dodge truck when he was stopped in the area of Paxson Street and Dewey Boulevard. Officers knew Gray had outstanding warrants. When first stopped, Gray was reportedly uncooperative and not willing to exit the truck.
Officers finally were able to convince him and he was placed under arrest.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.