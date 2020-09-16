Police blotter: Officers tase Butte man; assault on minor; criminal trespass

Butte police reports
Officers tase Butte man
Butte-Silver Bow police officers tased Corey Parke, 25, of Butte after multiple disturbance calls in the 700 block of 10th Street and several warnings early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded at 1 a.m. Wednesday — their second call to the address — and advised Parke not to return. Parke came back later and threatened a woman and threw work boots at her. The woman fled the residence and locked herself in her vehicle, but officers were unable to locate Parke at that time. Officers said Parke had turned over tables, couches and other furniture in the residence.
At 2:45 a.m. officers responded again to the same address and found Parke in the house, where he resisted arrest and was subsequently tased. He was jailed for misdemeanor partner/member assault, resisting arrest and criminal contempt.
Assault on minor
James Steiner, 57, of Butte was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault on a minor.
Officers responded to a disturbance between a male and female at 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Street, where the juvenile victim said that Steiner struck her in the face over an argument about getting groceries out of his vehicle. Officers said she had minor injuries to her lip.
Criminal trespass
Officers responded Tuesday to the Rescue Mission on a report of an unwanted male.
Staff reportedly asked Jordan Trainor, 24, of Butte several times not to return to the facility but he failed to listen. Trainor was jailed for criminal trespass to property.
