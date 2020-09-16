Police blotter: Officers tase Butte man; assault on minor; criminal trespass

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Butte police reports

Officers tase Butte man

Butte-Silver Bow police officers tased Corey Parke, 25, of Butte after multiple disturbance calls in the 700 block of 10th Street and several warnings early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. Wednesday — their second call to the address — and advised Parke not to return. Parke came back later and threatened a woman and threw work boots at her. The woman fled the residence and locked herself in her vehicle, but officers were unable to locate Parke at that time. Officers said Parke had turned over tables, couches and other furniture in the residence.

At 2:45 a.m. officers responded again to the same address and found Parke in the house, where he resisted arrest and was subsequently tased. He was jailed for misdemeanor partner/member assault, resisting arrest and criminal contempt.

Assault on minor

James Steiner, 57, of Butte was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault on a minor.