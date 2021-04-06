Police blotter: Obstruction arrest; criminal endangerment; Elm Street assault; cash, gun stolen; loud music

‘Wasn’t me!”

Late Saturday morning, a resident living in the 2700 block of Moulton said his neighbor shot a seagull. When officers arrived, the neighbor denied the allegation.

Broken window

A resident living in the 2200 block of West Drive reported Saturday afternoon that someone broke the driver’s side window on his vehicle.

Knock it off

At about 5:30 Saturday, a man attempted to pull a stop sign down on the corner of Motorview and Wynne. Officers told him to knock it off and he did.

Calm it down

A man and woman were arguing Sunday night at a residence in the 1900 block of Princeton and the man punched a window. The pair told officers they would calm it down.

Sibling rivalry

Two brothers living at a residence in the 200 block of Nassau got into a pushing match with each other Sunday night. One brother called the police. When officers arrived, the siblings were told to stay away from each other. Neither man was injured.

Loud music

At 4 a.m. Tuesday there was a man in the area of Dakota and Porphyry driving through the neighborhood with the music blaring. Neighbors weren’t appreciative and called police. Officers arrived, but could not find the driver, nor his vehicle.

