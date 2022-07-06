Police blotter: Neighbor won't stay home; man assaulted; arrested after return to bar; criminal trespass; dumpster fire

Butte police reports

Unwanted neighbor

David Scott Robertson, 63, of Butte had been asked several times Saturday afternoon to leave a residence in the 1440 block of Sampson Street. At one point, neighbors walked him back to his own home. A short time later, he arrived back on their patio.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offense of failure to disperse.

Man assaulted

Debbie Marie Two Two, 37, of Butte was jailed just after 11:30 p.m. Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and criminal mischief.

Officers investigating a disturbance arrived in the 500 block of Silver Bow Homes just in time to see Two Two allegedly lunging at a 53-year-old man. The victim reported that Two Two had assaulted him in the parking lot and broke a window in his apartment as well.

Advice not followed

Brandon Lee Waananen, 25, of Butte was told several times to leave the area in and around Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., but decided not to take the officers’ advice and reentered the bar.

That decision led to his arrest just before 1 a.m. Saturday for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Ample warning

Another unwanted person brought police to the 2000 block of Thornton Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

Jacob Tanner Pickett, 21, of Butte was reportedly highly intoxicated and refusing to leave the area. Given ample warning, he declined to leave a third time and was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Fireworks complaints

From the early hours on Saturday until late Tuesday night, officers were called out 17 times to investigate fireworks complaints.

More DUIs

Nicole Ann Foley, 43, of Butte allegedly left St. James Healthcare intoxicated and was stopped by police just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St. She was jailed for a misdemeanor second offense.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, Trey Joseph Walczak, 22, of Anaconda was driving a Kia mini-van when he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Front. He was jailed for aggravated DUI.

Tyson Russell Thomson, 37, of Butte was booked just after midnight Monday for DUI and stop light violation. Thomson was reportedly driving northbound on Excelsior when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle.

Zachary Thomas Erickson, 37, of Anaconda was driving westbound on I-90 at around 4 Sunday morning when he was stopped by a MHP trooper. He was arrested his alleged third offense.

Zjoli Kaizya Dunn, 21, of Butte was arrested by the MHP around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Montana and Porphyry.

Jeffery Scott Herron, 43, of Butte was arrested by MHP just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Additional crimes

Batteries were reported stolen Friday from a cellular tower in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue.

A weed eater was taken Friday from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Sanders Street.

A 2013 white Jeep Cherokee was stolen Saturday while parked near Papa John’s, 2710 Harrison Ave.

It reportedly took 15 minutes for Butte-Silver Bow fire fighters to put out a fire Saturday in a dumpster outside of Fred’s Mesquite, 205 S. Arizona St.

Someone hit the back end of a pickup window with a bottle of Twisted Tea while it was parked Saturday in the 2400 block of Harrison Avenue.

Also on Saturday, a 2020 white Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from the 2300 block of Locust Street.

Headed home for the day, a man was driving his truck down the alley west of Placer Street when he saw some men urinating on a wall. The man in the truck yelled at the men to stop. One man’s response was to throw a beer bottle at the driver’s side mirror.

There was a break-in early Tuesday at the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. The would-be burglar attempted to open an ATM machine, which tripped an alarm. The burglar then took off.