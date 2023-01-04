Police blotter: Neighbor douses car fire; passenger arrested; early DUI

Butte police reports

Under investigation

At around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man living on West Aluminum Street heard glass break outside and then witnessed someone running from his neighbor’s car. He then noticed flames coming from the driver’s side, got his fire extinguisher and put the fire out.

When firefighters arrived, the flames had been doused. According to Butte-Silver Bow Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, his department is working with B-SB Law Enforcement in the investigation because the fire was allegedly deliberately set.

Passenger picked up

Cory Steven Parke, 37, of Butte was a passenger in a car stopped just after midnight Wednesday near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Argyle Street.

The officer recognized Parke and knew he had a criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest. He also had a fentanyl pill and a pipe in his possession.

Parke was booked into the jail for felony possession of dangerous drugs, the misdemeanor offense of possessing drug paraphernalia, and a criminal contempt warrant.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Alonzo Antonio Willis, 30, of Butte late Tuesday night near the intersection of Front and Montana streets.

He was jailed on outstanding out-of-jurisdiction warrants for two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor warrants for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Yelling and screaming

Alexander Danno, 28, of Butte reportedly spent the day yelling at people. Late Tuesday night, officers decided it was time to arrest him, while Danno was yelling in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn, 2340 Cornell Ave.

He was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), and the misdemeanor offenses of possessing drug paraphernalia (pipe) and disorderly conduct.

Early-morning DUI

Terachelle Anice Gregory, 26, of Butte was arrested at around 3 a.m. Wednesday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and stop sign violation.

Gregory reportedly appeared to be under the influence as she was driving without headlights and ran through a stop sign near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Busch Street.

More reports

Construction tools were stolen from a Harrison Avenue business.

A customer at Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., accidentally locked herself out of her car. Two men came to help, but one of the men kept her keys. Without any keys, she had to have her car towed.

Two front windows on a rental car were shattered while parked on West Galena Street.