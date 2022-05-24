Police blotter: Naked hotel guest; aggravated DUI; driving stolen truck; thefts and disturbances

Butte police reports

Naked hotel guest

Just after noon on Monday, police were called to the Motel 6, 220 N. Wyoming St., where an assault had allegedly taken place.

According to the police report, a maintenance worker saw a naked Robel Lovel Howard, 34, of Butte exit his room. Howard was told to get back in his room, which he did. Shortly thereafter, he came back out of the room, still without clothes, and was told once again to get back in his room. This time, Howard, allegedly responded by head butting the maintenance worker and then returning to his room.

When officers entered Howard’s room, he was still naked and was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Taken to jail

Early Monday afternoon, officers were called to the 800 block of Maryland to investigate a motorhome that was reportedly illegally parked on private property. Staying in the motorhome was Sonnie Lee Holm, 45, of Butte.

Holm had felony and misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest from Gallatin County and Lewis & Clark County. She was taken to jail.

Aggravated DUI

Late Monday night, Noakes Matthew Gordon, 27, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

Earlier in the evening, Gordon, while out driving, was involved in an accident in the 700 block of South Main Street. He reportedly had struck the back of another vehicle. At the jail, a Breathalyzer test showed he was twice over the legal limit.

Stolen truck

At around 8 p.m. Thursday, Alan Mitchell Mann, 35, of Helena was arrested for the felony offense of buying or possessing stolen property, misdemeanor driving with a suspended driver’s license, and a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant.

Mann was driving a 1990 black Ford pickup that had been reported stolen out of Helena.

Recent reports

Two bicycles were taken from the back of a vehicle parked at the Hampton Inn, 3499 Harrison Ave.

A food stamp card was reportedly taken from a residence on Trinity Loop.

An Odyssey raft and homemade trailer were stolen from a garage in the 2000 block of Sampson Street.

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly causing a disturbance at the Mile High baseball field. He was cited for disorderly conduct.

A rifle was taken from a vehicle parked at The Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.

This past weekend, three vehicles parked on West Broadway Street had their windows broken out with a BB or pellet gun. Two of the vehicles had multiple broken windows.

Two thefts were reported at UPS, 2017 Harrison Ave. One item was an employee’s cell phone, the other was a package.

Two storage units, one located in the 1700 block of Longfellow, and the other at 1110 Hayes St., were broken into.

A woman was threatening people at Spud McGee’s, 541 S. Main St.

A refrigerator and television were stolen from a room at the Ramada, 2100 Cornell Ave.

A 2002 Buick Century parked near the intersection of Aluminum and Utah was stolen. The keys were reportedly in the car.

