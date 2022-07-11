Police blotter: Music too loud; disturbance outside bar; multiple DUI arrests; vehicle thefts

Butte police reports

Music too loud

There was a disturbance at the Montana Folk Festival just after 8 p.m. Friday when a man stood outside the Original Mineyard and complained about the music being too loud.

The irate man was told that the festival was an authorized event and that the music was not all that loud.

One-way ticket

Police arrived outside Maloney’s Bar, 112 N. Main St., at 1:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a disturbance outside the bar.

When they arrived, Scottie Ann Franks, 46, of Butte was facing a large crowd and yelling at them. It is alleged she also punched another woman in the face. Franks was handcuffed and pulled aside by an officer, who gave her a citation for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and released her.

Franks did not leave the scene. Instead she continued to yell obscenities and then punched one of the officers in the shoulder. That got her a one-way ticket to the Butte Detention Center where she was not only jailed for disorderly conduct, but misdemeanor resisting arrest and felony assault of a peace officer.

Not Miracle Whip

A woman living in the 300 block of South Excelsior Avenue reported Sunday morning that someone put mayonnaise on the knob of her mailbox.

MHP arrests

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Steven John Wilcox, 35, of Butte for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, no liability insurance in effect, failure to have lamps lit, failure to wear a seatbelt, and possession of marijuana in the pass area.

Adam Thain Rees, 35, of Ramsay was taken to jail at around 2:30 a.m. Monday on a misdemeanor offense of obstructing a peace officer.

Cynthia Marie Kessel, 49, of Butte was arrested near the intersection of Harrison and Marcia just before 1:30 a.m. Monday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense) and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Alyssa Rose Abrams, 30, of Butte was arrested late Friday morning on a MHP felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant.

Michael James Merzlak, 35, of Butte was booked into the jail at 10:30 p.m. Thursday for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt and obstructing a peace officer warrants

Recent DUIs

While out driving, John Lance Braunreiter, 54, of Butte reportedly struck a barrier at around 8 a.m. Sunday at Lisac’s Tri Stop and witnesses said he was passed out. When officers arrived, he was outside the vehicle and identified by witnesses as being the driver. Braunreiter was arrested for the felony offenses of driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), possession of dangerous drugs, and parole violation, and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. It was later determined that the vehicle he was driving was reportedly stolen and he was also jailed for felony motor vehicle theft.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, an officer witnessed a car speeding across East Front Street. The officer was able to get the car to pull over near Grand and Florence. The driver, Bryan Calvin Armstrong, 45, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated. He was booked for the felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense).

In the early morning hours on Saturday, a man reportedly hit a car, then a truck parked in the 1400 block of Dewey Boulevard, causing the front passenger wheel to fall off and roll down the boulevard. The driver, Dale Marcus Kent, 21, of Butte was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (third offense), reckless driving, operating a vehicle without current registration and two counts of hit and run of highway fixtures.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, Benjamin McMaster Whitford, 63, of Butte was reportedly seen speeding and driving recklessly on Arizona Street. He was stopped in the 200 block of East Park Street. Whitford appeared to be intoxicated and failed on-site sobriety tests. A Breathalyzer done at the jail showed he was twice over the legal limit. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (first offense) and reckless driving.

Christine Hailey Herra, 18, of St. Mary’s, Idaho was arrested just after 5 a.m. Friday for the miscellaneous offenses of driving under the influence (first offense) and minor in possession of alcohol or an intoxicant. According to the police report, Herra was driving a 2011 Lexus and became high centered on the railroad tracks in the 1400 block of Continental Drive.

Randy James Fugle, 42, of Anaconda was booked into the jail just around 12:30 a.m. Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense), no liability insurance, no vehicle registration, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. He was allegedly driving near Harrison and Harvard when he slumped over, with the car still rolling down the street. The vehicle finally came to a stop but Fugle remained asleep at the wheel.

Vehicle thefts

Officers received a call late Saturday night about stolen vehicles seen at a garage in the 2100 block of Utah Avenue. In plain sight were two previously reported stolen vehicles, a 2017 Chevy Camaro and a 2011 Kia Soul. Arrested was Eric William Woodward, 38, of Butte for the felony offenses of motor vehicle theft, altering vin/engine number and buying or possessing stolen property.

At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Paul Nott Spahn, 44, of Post Falls, Idaho was taken into custody for the felony offenses of robbery and motor vehicle theft. According to the police report, Spahn allegedly broke into a home on Laird Street, grabbed the keys to a 2021 Chevy Equinox and took off. During the investigation, another officer out on patrol spotted the stolen vehicle and was able to arrest the driver, Spahn.

Other vehicles stolen this past weekend included a red Volkswagen in the 200 block of Curtis Street, a Polaris side-by-side and trailer in the 200 block of East Broadway Street, and a 2015 Arctic Cat side-by-side in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Protection order

William Gregory Parke, 60, of Butte was in jail Saturday night for the misdemeanor offense of violation of protection order.

It is alleged Parke broke into the basement of a home in the 600 block of South Colorado Street. According to the protection order, he is not to be near that location.

Disorderly conduct

Austin Michael Freeman, 24, of Butte was arrested Thursday night for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Freeman was also jailed on also two miscellaneous Montana Highway Patrol warrants.

Freeman was allegedly highly intoxicated and fighting with another man in the 600 block of Silver Bow Homes. Officers arrived and told the men to stop. One man backed off but Freeman reportedly continued to yell obscenities.

Additional crimes

It was reported Thursday morning that some damage have been done to some rental property in the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard. The landlord believes it was done by renters who had just moved out.

Sometime Thursday, an electrical outlet at the Veterans Memorial in Stodden Park was deliberately broken.

It was discovered Thursday afternoon that the restroom at McGruff Park had been vandalized.

Late Thursday evening, it was reported that some people were camping on Atlantic Richfield land near the Mining Museum. Officers told the campers they needed to pack up and leave, which they did.

Also late Thursday, some campers at the KOA Campground were apparently being a bit too loud. Officer arrived and they decided to put their fire out and head inside their camper.

It was reported around 5 a.m. Friday that a man was chasing a woman in the vicinity of Quartz and Wyoming. No one was around when officers arrived.

A woman told police she was assaulted by another woman near the Acoma at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The case is under investigation.

It was discovered Saturday morning that a window was broken out of an apartment complex under construction in the 100 block of East Platinum Street. Tools were also taken from inside the complex.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, someone deliberately scratched the roof of a vehicle parked at Silver Bow Pizza, 3500 Harrison Ave.