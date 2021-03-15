Police blotter: Multiple weekend DUIs; partner assault; possession arrest; stolen car

Butte police reports
Multiple weekend DUIs
- A Butte man driving erratically nearly drove into a ditch late Friday on Continental Drive. Michael Joseph Kennedy, 60, of Butte was stopped by two other drivers as he was traveling northbound. When officers arrived, he was transported to the Butte Detention Center when he failed maneuvers and tested over three times the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and careless driving.
- At 1:15 a.m. Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of the 600 block of South Main Street. The driver of the vehicle, Audree Cindy Davidson, 26, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and failed the field sobriety maneuvers. She was transported to the Butte Detention Center where she failed the Breathalyzer test.
- Saturday night at 10:15, officers were in the area of Broadway and Wyoming investigating a hit and run. The complainant told officers that she stopped at a stop sign, then proceeded through the stop sign, and was hit by a black vehicle that continued to travel west on Broadway. During the investigation, officers found debris from the vehicle and then located the vehicle going south on Utah Avenue. It was determined that the driver of the car, Austen Roy Waldrun, 23, of Butte was possibly under the influence of alcohol. He, too, failed maneuvers and tested over three times the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and hit and run.
- At around 2:23 a.m. Monday, police officers were called to a single vehicle accident in the 600 block of Quartz Street. Officers found the vehicle running in a vacant lot with Clayton Dale Ellis, 45, of Butte in the driver’s seat. According to a police report, Ellis drove the vehicle over a retaining wall and landed in the lot. Ellis had to be woken up and seemed somewhat dazed and confused, and smelled of alcohol. He, too, failed maneuvers and tested over three times the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
Friday arrest
At about 10:15 Friday night, officers were called to the Zip Trip gas station, 848 W. Park St. A woman told them she had just fled her residence in the 1200 block of Granite after being assaulted by her boyfriend, Eric James Racine, 21, of Butte.
The victim told officers that she and Racine had gotten into an argument and when she tried to leave, he threw her on the couch and put his hands on her neck.
She escaped and ran to the Zip Trip to call police. Officers arrived at the couple’s residence and arrested Racine for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Possession charge
Londa Kay Spindler, 44, of Butte was jailed just after midnight Sunday for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protective order.
Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard on a report of an unwanted female. When they arrived, officers recognized Spindler, who had a restraining order prohibiting her from being in the area.
Stolen car
Officers got a call around 1:30 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious vehicle at Three Bears. When they arrived the car was at the gas pumps. During the investigation, it was learned that the vehicle, driven by Jonathan Wayne Davis, 45, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had been stolen out of Louisiana.
Davis was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center for felony possession of stolen property.
Texas warrant
Michael Thomas Pray-Davis, 34, of Arlington, Texas was jailed just after midnight Saturday for a felony warrant out of Texas.
According to a police report, officers responded to 140 Missoula Avenue on a reported disturbance. The complainant said she had gotten into an argument with a highly intoxicated Davis. Because he was causing a disturbance, he was told to leave.
As Pray-Davis was leaving, he reportedly destroyed her mail box and dented her truck. Officers found him passed out in his truck in the 500 block of Daly. He was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Mischief maker
In the early morning hours Saturday, Fawna M. Shields, 36, of Butte was causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave.
When officers arrived, a clerk told them Shields had threatened her. She was arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief and felony parole violation.