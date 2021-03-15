Police blotter: Multiple weekend DUIs; partner assault; possession arrest; stolen car

Friday arrest

At about 10:15 Friday night, officers were called to the Zip Trip gas station, 848 W. Park St. A woman told them she had just fled her residence in the 1200 block of Granite after being assaulted by her boyfriend, Eric James Racine, 21, of Butte.

The victim told officers that she and Racine had gotten into an argument and when she tried to leave, he threw her on the couch and put his hands on her neck.

She escaped and ran to the Zip Trip to call police. Officers arrived at the couple’s residence and arrested Racine for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Possession charge

Londa Kay Spindler, 44, of Butte was jailed just after midnight Sunday for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protective order.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Silver Bow Boulevard on a report of an unwanted female. When they arrived, officers recognized Spindler, who had a restraining order prohibiting her from being in the area.

Stolen car