Police blotter: Multiple thefts from vehicles, storage units
Police blotter: Multiple thefts from vehicles, storage units

Police badge

Police badge

Butte police report

Wanted man

Early Wednesday morning, officers were in the area of Sentry Storage when they saw a suspicious vehicle leave. The officers stopped the vehicle on Pine Street and spoke with the driver, Justin Rohach, 32, of Butte.

During the investigation it was determined Rohach was wanted on a warrant for misdemeanor contempt of court. He was transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Man sleeping

Officers found a man sleeping on the corner of Broadway and Montana Tuesday afternoon. They woke him up and sent him on his way.

Vandalism, break-ins

  • It was reported Monday that video footage shows a female breaking into a car parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.
  • It was also discovered Monday that a storage unit at Sentry Storage, 1110 Hayes, was broken into. Missing items include a motorized scooter.
  • Sometime early Monday, a person scratched up the driver’s side of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
  • Also on Monday, two firearms (a Ruger and a Savage rifle), miscellaneous tools, and a backpack were taken from a vehicle parked at the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell.
  • A car was broken into Monday at the Holiday Inn Express but nothing was taken.
  • A would-be thief came up empty breaking into a vehicle on the 1100 block of West Mercury Street as nothing was inside there either.
  • Pink snow pants were taken Monday from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on 30 block of Toole.
  • Someone stole a hydraulic jack Monday from the back of a truck parked at the Rosalie Manor.
  • It was discovered early Monday night that some units were broken into at Your Key Self Storage, 415 Mount Highland Drive. The investigation is ongoing.
  • An unknown person deliberately broke a window on a business in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue. Entry into the business was not made.
