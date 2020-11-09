Police blotter: Mother, daughter jailed; assault with bodily fluids; obstruction arrest; ID check

She was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for partner or family member assault, two counts of assault with weapons, possession of dangerous drugs, escape, and bail jumping.

Assault with bodily fluids

Brandy Ault Johnson, 49, of Butte was jailed at about 4 p.m. Saturday for three misdemeanors — assault with bodily fluids, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Hobson where an intoxicated Johnson was reportedly starting fights with family members. When they tried to speak with her, she threw a cigarette at one of the officers and also refused to leave the area.

Johnson resisted arrest, but once handcuffed she was taken to the Butte Detention Center and had to be put in a restraint chair. She then spat at officers.

Obstruction arrest

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan Adam Hidalgo, 36, of Butte was taken into custody and jailed for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and three misdemeanor warrants out of city court.