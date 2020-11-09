Police blotter: Mother, daughter jailed; assault with bodily fluids; obstruction arrest; ID check

Butte police reports
Mom, daughter jailed
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Three Bears Alaska, 45 Three Bears Drive, concerning a disturbance and a restraining order violation.
According to the complainant, Butte mother and daughter Carol Lee Gonzalez O’Connell, 64, and Kari Joann O’Connell, 34, were at the check-out at Three Bears when Carol began shouting at a clerk working at another station. The clerk has a restraining order out on the older O’Connell. The daughter then went after the clerk and tried to assault her, but another employee stepped in. The younger O’Connell ended up hitting the other employee.
The O’Connell duo was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center. Mom was jailed for violation of a protection order, and her daughter was jailed on two counts of misdemeanor assault.
Numerous warrants
At 9 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived at the Thriftway, 4701 Harrison Ave., where Tabatha Jayne Nelson, 26, of Polson wanted to speak with an officer.
According to Nelson, she thought she was being followed or tracked by a blue light. As it turns out, she had numerous arrest warrants out of Lewis and Clark County.
She was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for partner or family member assault, two counts of assault with weapons, possession of dangerous drugs, escape, and bail jumping.
Assault with bodily fluids
Brandy Ault Johnson, 49, of Butte was jailed at about 4 p.m. Saturday for three misdemeanors — assault with bodily fluids, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Hobson where an intoxicated Johnson was reportedly starting fights with family members. When they tried to speak with her, she threw a cigarette at one of the officers and also refused to leave the area.
Johnson resisted arrest, but once handcuffed she was taken to the Butte Detention Center and had to be put in a restraint chair. She then spat at officers.
Obstruction arrest
Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Ryan Adam Hidalgo, 36, of Butte was taken into custody and jailed for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and three misdemeanor warrants out of city court.
An officer responded to the area of Hail Columbia Gulch on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. When they located the vehicle, Hidalgo was the driver, and explained that the vehicle had broken down, which was why he was parked on the side of the road.
The Butte man gave the officer several fictitious names as well, but was eventually identified and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Disgruntled worker
Late Friday afternoon, an angry ex-employee went to Big Sky Rental Center, 815 E. Second St., and began throwing stuff at equipment. He was asked to leave and did so.
Better safe than sorry
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, a bouncer from the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., called police because he believed a customer got into the establishment with a fake out-of-state ID. Police checked the ID and it was legitimate.
