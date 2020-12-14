Police blotter: Motel disturbance; wrench as weapon; coffee shop robbery; side-by-side joyride; purse grab

Motel disturbance

Robert Manuel Arellano, 39, of Butte was causing a disturbance Saturday night and is now in jail for misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

At around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Days Inn, 2700 Harrison Ave., on a report of an unwanted male, later identified as Arellano. Officers say the man left the motel, but just one-half hour later, Arellano was at the Serenity Casino, where he was threatening patrons.

When officers arrived, Arellano had already headed to the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell Ave., where he refused to leave and told people in the lobby he was going to shoot the police.

When police arrived at the motel, Arellano refused to place his hands behind his back, so officers said force was needed to place him under arrest.

Weapon used

Officers responded to the Happy Endings Casino, 3878 Paxson Ave., at 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance between two males.