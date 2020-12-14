Police blotter: Motel disturbance; wrench as weapon; coffee shop robbery; side-by-side joyride; purse grab

Motel disturbance
Robert Manuel Arellano, 39, of Butte was causing a disturbance Saturday night and is now in jail for misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
At around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Days Inn, 2700 Harrison Ave., on a report of an unwanted male, later identified as Arellano. Officers say the man left the motel, but just one-half hour later, Arellano was at the Serenity Casino, where he was threatening patrons.
When officers arrived, Arellano had already headed to the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell Ave., where he refused to leave and told people in the lobby he was going to shoot the police.
When police arrived at the motel, Arellano refused to place his hands behind his back, so officers said force was needed to place him under arrest.
Weapon used
Officers responded to the Happy Endings Casino, 3878 Paxson Ave., at 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of a disturbance between two males.
After talking with the victim and the suspect, it was determined that the suspect, David Allen Mizell, 59, of Butte had struck the victim in the face with a crescent wrench after the victim attempted to break up an argument between the suspect and a female.
Although the victim suffered a laceration to his eye, he refused medical attention.
Mizell was taken to the Butte Detention Center and jailed for felony assault with a weapon.
Another robbery
Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to Mining City Mud, 600 S. Excelsior Ave., where a robbery occurred.
The thief had pried open the door. Money was taken, along with an iPad.
Medication taken
On Friday morning, it was reported that prescription medication was stolen from a residence in the 500 block of North Franklin Street.
Side-by-side joyride
An employee from Red Line Sports reported Friday morning that a Polaris RZR side-by-side was stolen from their yard. It was recovered later that day near Georgetown Lake.
Vehicle break-ins
While parked in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of Maryland Street, several vehicles had been entered into Friday night. All the vehicles belonged to different people and the case remains under investigation.
Sexual assault
A woman reported Sunday morning that a man sexually assaulted her. The case has been turned over to the detective division.
Purse stolen
While working, an employee at the Dairy Queen, 501 S. Excelsior Ave., left her purse on the back counter and a customer was able to grab it and leave the building. There is video of the customer and the case is under investigation.
