Police blotter: More trouble on Goodwin Street; jailed on outstanding warrants; stolen tools; thief confronted
Police blotter: More trouble on Goodwin Street; jailed on outstanding warrants; stolen tools; thief confronted

Police badge

Police badge

Butte police reports

Trouble on Goodwin

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers were driving through the 2600 block of Goodwin when they noticed a suspicious man walking down the alley who then entered a vehicle.

A check on the vehicle showed it had been stolen in Butte.

Lannie Lloyd Hendrickson, 40, of Butte was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center. While being booked, drug paraphernalia was found in his possession.

Disturbance investigated

While investigating of a disturbance at 9:45 p.m. Monday between a man and a woman in the 2400 block of Locust, officers determined that the man, Bryant Michael Benjamin, 31, of Butte had three outstanding warrants for his arrest — two for misdemeanor criminal contempt and one issued by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Benjamin was placed into custody and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Stolen tools

A construction company working on a residence in the 900 block of West Platinum Street reported about $1,000 worth of miscellaneous tools, along with a grinder, DeWalt radio, and a dry wall bench stolen sometime early Monday morning.

Thief confronted

At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a neighbor saw a male coming out of a garage in the 500 block of West Iron, carrying a bunch of tools. When the neighbor confronted him, the suspect dropped his ill-gotten goods and took off.

