Police blotter: More trouble on Goodwin Street; jailed on outstanding warrants; stolen tools; thief confronted

Butte police reports

Trouble on Goodwin

At around 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers were driving through the 2600 block of Goodwin when they noticed a suspicious man walking down the alley who then entered a vehicle.

A check on the vehicle showed it had been stolen in Butte.

Lannie Lloyd Hendrickson, 40, of Butte was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center. While being booked, drug paraphernalia was found in his possession.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Disturbance investigated

While investigating of a disturbance at 9:45 p.m. Monday between a man and a woman in the 2400 block of Locust, officers determined that the man, Bryant Michael Benjamin, 31, of Butte had three outstanding warrants for his arrest — two for misdemeanor criminal contempt and one issued by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Benjamin was placed into custody and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

Stolen tools