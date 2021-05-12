Police blotter: Misdemeanor DUI; simple assault

Butte police reports

Misdemeanor DUI

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle for a stop sign violation in the 400 block of South Excelsior Avenue.

While investigating, it was determined that the driver, Jesse A. Jaeger, 33, of Butte was driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he failed maneuvers and a Breathalyzer test. It was also discovered he had three warrants for his arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt. He was also jailed for misdemeanor DUI.

Simple assault

Thamuhd Abdullah Ahmed, 69, of Butte was jailed Tuesday night for misdemeanor simple assault and felony probation violation.

Officers were called to the Lincoln Apartments on a report of an assault. The victim told officers that Ahmed assaulted him as the two men passed each other in the stairway and the victim was pushed against the wall, causing the victim to hit his head.

Ahmed was located and placed under arrest.

