 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police blotter: Misdemeanor DUI; home break-in; businesses report thefts; home spray-painted medicine stolen;
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Police blotter: Misdemeanor DUI; home break-in; businesses report thefts; home spray-painted medicine stolen;

{{featured_button_text}}
Police badge

Police badge

Butte police reports

Misdemeanor DUI

At 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of the Town Pump near Rocker regarding a report on an intoxicated man who left the store and drove off in a red Pontiac. According to reports, the complainant saw the man drive his vehicle around the semi-truck lot.

Officers were able to make a traffic stop and identified the driver as Michael Glenn Brennan, 48, of Butte. Brennan failed on-site sobriety maneuvers. At the Butte Detention Center, he took a Breathalyzer and tested over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Home break-in

A man called Monday morning to report a break-in in the 2800 block of Locust. The complainant had been out of town, and when he got home, he noticed his front door was unlocked. Several items were missing, including a .22 caliber pistol. There are no suspects at this time.

Theft at work

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Just before noon Monday, it was reported that an employee of A&L Shoppers Pawn, 2101 Harrison Ave., had taken some items from the store. The case is under investigation.
  • Police are investigating a “theft by embezzlement” that took place at Safeway, 310 W. Front St. It was reported Wednesday afternoon.

Stolen medicine

Late Monday afternoon, a resident of the Rosalie Manor, 1125 S. Main St., told an officer that someone had stolen medication from her residence. The case is under investigation.

Failed attempt

At about 4:30 Monday afternoon, a couple of males attempted to break into a display case at Walmart. Officers are currently studying provided video to see if they can identify the would-be thieves.

Generators stolen

At about 5 in the morning Wednesday, someone using a bolt cutter, broke into the rear storage yard at Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave., and took three types of generators, all valued at $4,000, and a $150 DeWalt leaf blower. Officers are currently going over video provided by the store.

Home spray-painted

Someone on Wednesday spray-painted a home in the area of Crystal and Mercury. The case is under investigation

0 comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News