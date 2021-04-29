Police blotter: Misdemeanor DUI; home break-in; businesses report thefts; home spray-painted medicine stolen;

Butte police reports
Misdemeanor DUI
At 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of the Town Pump near Rocker regarding a report on an intoxicated man who left the store and drove off in a red Pontiac. According to reports, the complainant saw the man drive his vehicle around the semi-truck lot.
Officers were able to make a traffic stop and identified the driver as Michael Glenn Brennan, 48, of Butte. Brennan failed on-site sobriety maneuvers. At the Butte Detention Center, he took a Breathalyzer and tested over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Home break-in
A man called Monday morning to report a break-in in the 2800 block of Locust. The complainant had been out of town, and when he got home, he noticed his front door was unlocked. Several items were missing, including a .22 caliber pistol. There are no suspects at this time.
Theft at work
- Just before noon Monday, it was reported that an employee of A&L Shoppers Pawn, 2101 Harrison Ave., had taken some items from the store. The case is under investigation.
- Police are investigating a “theft by embezzlement” that took place at Safeway, 310 W. Front St. It was reported Wednesday afternoon.
Stolen medicine
Late Monday afternoon, a resident of the Rosalie Manor, 1125 S. Main St., told an officer that someone had stolen medication from her residence. The case is under investigation.
Failed attempt
At about 4:30 Monday afternoon, a couple of males attempted to break into a display case at Walmart. Officers are currently studying provided video to see if they can identify the would-be thieves.
Generators stolen
At about 5 in the morning Wednesday, someone using a bolt cutter, broke into the rear storage yard at Murdoch’s, 3939 Harrison Ave., and took three types of generators, all valued at $4,000, and a $150 DeWalt leaf blower. Officers are currently going over video provided by the store.
Home spray-painted
Someone on Wednesday spray-painted a home in the area of Crystal and Mercury. The case is under investigation