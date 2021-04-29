Police blotter: Misdemeanor DUI; home break-in; businesses report thefts; home spray-painted medicine stolen;

Butte police reports

Misdemeanor DUI

At 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of the Town Pump near Rocker regarding a report on an intoxicated man who left the store and drove off in a red Pontiac. According to reports, the complainant saw the man drive his vehicle around the semi-truck lot.

Officers were able to make a traffic stop and identified the driver as Michael Glenn Brennan, 48, of Butte. Brennan failed on-site sobriety maneuvers. At the Butte Detention Center, he took a Breathalyzer and tested over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Home break-in

A man called Monday morning to report a break-in in the 2800 block of Locust. The complainant had been out of town, and when he got home, he noticed his front door was unlocked. Several items were missing, including a .22 caliber pistol. There are no suspects at this time.

Theft at work

