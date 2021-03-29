Police blotter: Misdemeanor assaults; vehicle rollover; aggravated DUI; assault on officer

Jailed for DUI

Garett Warner Diekhans, 19, of Butte was involved in a one-vehicle rollover in the area of Pine and Continental at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When police arrived, he told officers he was traveling too fast to make the turn, went across the railroad tracks and rolled his car.

An officer determined that Diekhans was possibly under the influence. He failed the maneuvers at the scene. At the Butte Detention Center, he took a Breathalyzer and tested over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Aggravated DUI

Officers were called to Denny Menholdt Ford just before 5 p.m. Saturday on a report of an intoxicated female who had driven into the lot.

According to the complainant the driver, Rosemarie Dennehy Spear, 56, of Butte had entered the lot, parked on the sidewalk and went in the building to speak with a salesperson.

When officers arrived, Spear was asked to step outside to speak with them and it was then determined she was under the influence and taken to the Butte Detention Center. She tested twice over the legal limit and was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.