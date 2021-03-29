Police blotter: Misdemeanor assaults; vehicle rollover; aggravated DUI; assault on officer

Butte police reports
Felony warrants
Ralph Louis Lapham, 49, of Butte was arrested late Sunday night at the Butte Rescue Mission.
Officers were called to 610 E. Platinum St., regarding Lapham, an unwanted male. After talking with Lapham, officers found that he had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.
He was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.
Misdemeanor assaults
- At 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were investigating a disturbance in the 600 block of North Alaska St. They spoke to the victim, who had been reportedly assaulted by Jason Quincy Wooley, 51, of Butte. The victim had injuries consistent with an assault. An officer found Wooley hiding on the roof of the residence. He came back into the attic area and was placed under arrest for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
- At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the Silver Bow Homes on a reported disturbance. According to the victim, the suspect, Dylan Jacob Cote, 21, of Butte, left prior to officers’ arrival. The victim told police she and Cote were arguing when he grabbed her by the neck. Officers talked to Cote by phone and they headed to another address and arrested him. Besides the misdemeanor partner or family member assault, Cote had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.
Jailed for DUI
Garett Warner Diekhans, 19, of Butte was involved in a one-vehicle rollover in the area of Pine and Continental at 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, he told officers he was traveling too fast to make the turn, went across the railroad tracks and rolled his car.
An officer determined that Diekhans was possibly under the influence. He failed the maneuvers at the scene. At the Butte Detention Center, he took a Breathalyzer and tested over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Aggravated DUI
Officers were called to Denny Menholdt Ford just before 5 p.m. Saturday on a report of an intoxicated female who had driven into the lot.
According to the complainant the driver, Rosemarie Dennehy Spear, 56, of Butte had entered the lot, parked on the sidewalk and went in the building to speak with a salesperson.
When officers arrived, Spear was asked to step outside to speak with them and it was then determined she was under the influence and taken to the Butte Detention Center. She tested twice over the legal limit and was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.
Assaulting an officer
Officers responded to the 900 block of Evans at 11:30 p.m. Friday on a reported disturbance.
The victim told police officers that Rhiannon Larae Henderson, 25, of Butte had punched her in the face. She stated that Henderson was extremely intoxicated and violent.
While officers were able to arrest Henderson, placing her in the police car proved difficult. Before they could get her into the car, she kicked one of the officers in the mid-section.
Once in the vehicle, Henderson was taken to the Butte Detention Center where she was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and resisting arrest and the felony offense of assault on a police officer.