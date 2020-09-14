Police blotter: Meth found in locked safe; wielding knife at trailer park; car stolen; assault on officer

Officers responded, and according to reports, Nichols stepped from his truck and was very irate. Officers then tried to talk with Nichols, who became angrier, and then reached into his waistband and attempted to remove the pistol.

Officers grabbed Nichols and took him to the ground and placed him in custody. He was then transported to the Butte Detention Center.

Car, ring taken

At around 7 a.m. Friday police officers were at the parking garage on Galena Street on a report of a stolen 2008 Mercedes.

The Mercedes owner told police he parked and then locked his vehicle at 10 p.m. Thursday night and he had the keys. He stated that Aspen Marie Truzzolino, 38, of Butte had taken a set of keys a while back. He also said that he had some tools in the vehicle along with a ring. During the investigation, officers viewed the video from the garage and observed a female matching the description of Truzzolino enter the vehicle with a key at about 3 a.m., and leave the parking garage at around 4 a.m.

During an unrelated call at about noon Friday, officers observed the stolen vehicle pull into Gilligan’s parking lot. When they stopped the car, Truzzolino was a passenger inside and told officers she was purchasing the car.